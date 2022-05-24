For Seattle-based singer-songwriter Damien Jurado, songwriting comes as innately as taking a breath.
“It all just feels natural. Like breathing or pouring water,” Jurado told the Capital Times during a recent interview. “Songwriting is a motion. A function. I’m surprised when I can sing it.”
Jurado has bucked the usual trend of album releases every few years. In fact, he’s released an album every year since 2018. On June 24, he will release his 18th album, "Reggae Film Star," the second release on the former Sub Pop musician’s own label Maraqopa Records.
Jurado will be playing The Bur Oak on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. in a seated show with Chris Pureka.
The Capital Times recently caught up with Jurado about his recent creative streak of songwriting:
You’ve been very prolific the past few years. What’s it been like getting in that kind of headspace as a songwriter?
Well, it just seems normal. I can’t say much has changed, except that perhaps the output of material seems to be more than ever. Which I am happy about. I find that headspace doesn’t really matter. The songs will show up no matter what’s happening.
Your new album is your 18th. What does it mean to get to that record number and continue to build up your own label?
I’m proud. It’s quite an accomplishment to say that I have this many albums out in the world. As far as putting music out on my own label, it just seemed like the right time to do it. I’m feeling very positive about the whole operation. I have good team of people I work with.
You released your debut album, "Waters Ave S." 25 years ago. What does it mean to see your evolution as an artist since that album?
Well, like I said, it’s quite an accomplishment. Each album has its own personality, and character. There is a trajectory that exists that I am proud of. In my opinion the albums just keep getting better. So long as it stays that way, and I can see it that way, then I know I’m on to something good. That I can continue to be proud of the work that goes into each album.
Was there a song or songs that really shaped the direction of the album?
No, not really. The songs for the most part all showed up at the same time. And we’re talking seven albums worth of songs. I wrote seven albums over a period of a month.
The album has a rich soundscape. What were some of the biggest influences writing the album?
Believe it or not, musically speaking, I have none. My influences all came from watching the television shows that I grew up with. "Dark Shadows," "Mary Hartman Mary Hartman," "Mary Tyler Moore," "Alice," "WKRP." Some of this influence ends up in my lyrics. Musically, what I listen to in my daily life, doesn’t really match up that well with my albums.
In your song “Roger,” you sing “play on, there’s no such thing as better days.” Can you talk about your inspiration for that song and lyric and creating the character Roger?
Well, the lyrics just sort of showed up. I was driving northbound and taking an exit when they came to me. I do remember that. Roger, I believe, was created as time went on, and the songs progressed. To me, Roger embodies everyone. All of the emotions and feelings. Hurts and pains. Joys and frustrations. Driving 10 miles under the suggested speed limit in the far-right lane. Ill-fitting shoes. Figuring it all out.
During an NPR interview a couple years ago, you compared your songwriting to being a mailman. Having released a bunch of music since then, how do you think that statement holds up?
I think it still holds true. I’m very different than the characters I tend to write and sing about. I don’t put too much of my identity, or who I am into what I do. I prefer it that way. Best not to get involved as they say.
How did recording in California help shape the direction of the songs? How was the process different from your recent releases?
Well, the studio I work out of, SonikWire, is located in Irvine, California. It’s about five minutes’ drive from the Santa Ana Airport, which is convenient for me. I can avoid Los Angeles. And both Josh Gordon, and Alex Bush are there. They are a great team to work with. Richard Swift, when he was first starting out worked out of there. I can’t say it shapes the direction of the songs per se, but it does provide me an incredible environment to work in, with people whom I really trust and admire.