Musical legend Diana Ross will perform at the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Sept. 12.
FPC-Live announced Tuesday morning that Ross will bring her “The Music Legacy Tour” to the theater. Backed by a 10-piece band, Ross will perform her many #1 hits with the ‘60s Motown group The Supremes as well as her solo chart toppers, including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love” and more.
In a July 2 review of an earlier date on the tour, Chris Kelly of the Washington Post said that the 79-year-old legend “played two dozen songs, many of which have served as the soundtrack of our lives, with the singer — who was once crowned the female entertainer of the century — proving that she can still do what she was born to do.”
According to the website setlist.fm, Diana Ross & The Supremes performed at the Field House in Madison on March 5, 1968, playing covers of Leonard Bernstein's "Somewhere" from "West Side Story" and the Beatles' "Yesterday."
Ross last played Madison at Overture Hall in 2016 with her daughter, Rhonda Ross.
Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com and madisonorpheum.com, and a presale starts Thursday. Ticket prices were not available.