"Madison," the new single from the Chicago pop punk band Smoking Popes, is about a girl named Madison. (“If I never told you to begin with/How much I want you, Madison.”)
Except that lead singer Josh Caterer confirms the song is also about the city of Madison. In a way.
“It’s about a girl,” Caterer said in a phone interview while driving home to Chicago from visiting his son in East Troy. “But the fact is my wife went to school at UW-Madison, so choosing that as the name of the girl was sort of a nod to her alma mater. When we were dating, she was attending school there and I was living in Illinois, and I would go up there and visit her. So that was a significant part of our dating life, hanging out in Madison.”
Caterer and Smoking Popes are returning to the scene of the crime when they play at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. with the Brokedowns at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. They are touring in support of the 30th anniversary reissue of their debut album, “Get Fired,” and have been releasing new singles all summer, including “Madison” and a cover of The Human League’s ’80s duet “Don’t You Want Me.”
Since “Get Fired” was released in 1993, the band rode the wave of the ’90s alternative music scene. They were signed and later dropped by Capitol Records, going through several lineup changes. But with the original lineup back together, including Caterer’s two brothers Matt and Eli, Caterer said “I feel like we’re in a good place emotionally with what we’re doing.”
So what would you and your future wife do when you would come visit her in Madison?
I remember one time she had me meet her at the student union building. There was a band playing and I didn’t know what the band was. After a while, I’m like, “What band is this?” And she said, “They’re called Uncle Tupelo.” (I said) oh, that’s interesting, and we just sort of continued to ignore them.
I imagine Madison was one of the first places you played when you started touring outside of Chicago in the ’90s.
We played at that student union building, but we typically played inside in the Rathskeller, with all the old Germanic Teutonic words on the wall and stuff. There’s kind of a small platform in the middle of the place where we would set up and had some really good shows there. It was always a good crowd, we liked going there.
Milwaukee and Madison are homes away from home for us. It has a similar feel to playing in Chicago for us, as far the energy of the people. It feels like you’re getting the hometown reception when we play there.
You started in Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills, two towns in the far northwest suburbs of Chicago. Was there much of a live music scene there?
I remember there being just a few local bands in our high school. Nobody went on to play in the city ... at the time when we started, it was a lot of garage shows and basement shows. People’s parents would let them throw a show in their garage and stuff.
What was it like to go from that to playing shows in the city of Chicago proper?
It was exhilarating and a little bit scary. Growing up in the ’burbs, you’re kind of intimidated by the city and you feel very adult to be driving in there. Maybe the first show in the city we got was at this place called Wrigleyside.
I remember that show because we met Marc Ruvalo of Johann’s Face Records. He offered to put out something with us, and we ended up putting out the original version of (the band’s 1994 album) “Born to Quit” with him. It all kinds of blurs together, being really excited. “Oh, we’re playing in the city. We’re a real band.”
What’s it like to be revisiting those songs now, 30 years later?
It’s very entertaining. It reminds me of where we were, and it creates mental pictures of being in the studio, and waht we felt about our band at the time. So there’s some nostalgia to that.
But when we play those songs live, and we’ve been including a lot of those songs in our sets lately, it’s remarkable to me how well they fit in. I don’t feel like we’re going back in time. I feel like they’re all kind of woven together.
Why did you decide to record a cover of “Don’t You Want Me” and duet with Deanne Belos?
Sometimes you hear a song and it sounds nothing like what we’re doing, but I still have the idea that we could do something with it. There’s some quality to it, something about the melody and the chord structure, or the attitude of the song.
I’ve always liked that it’s not your typical boy-girl, “Islands in the Stream”-type song. There’s a kind of darkness in the interaction between the two people in the song that gives it an edge that I’ve always really liked.
And then actually playing the song feels even creepier. I really feel like a jerk. Clearly I’m the one with the problem and should just leave her alone.
Are these singles releases building up towards a new studio album?
Definitely. We’re going in about every four to six weeks and recording a couple more songs. We’ve got four in the can now and more lined up to do. Over the next few months, we will accumulate 10 songs and we’ll then put out a record which hopefully will come out next summer.
But meanwhile, we’ll probably release a couple more singles along the way. I like this business of putting out singles. You know, historically, we have released an album and then you pick one or maybe two songs to be the single from the album.
But it seems now, with the advent of streaming services, that it makes more sense to release singles more frequently because this is how people are consuming music in the form of playlists. You want to be showing up in people’s algorithms that way. So the more singles the better.
You guys have really ridden the rollercoaster of the music industry over the last 30 years, the ups and the downs. What’s it like to be in the position you are now?
We’re having a good time, and we haven’t gotten too hung up on where our career is commercially. It was a little bit more of a distraction for us in the ’90s when we were signed with Capitol, and it was all about commercial radio and making videos for MTV, and there were all these channels that you had to swim through for career purposes. But now it’s more of a level playing field as far as access to your fan base through the internet.
I think one of the benefits of having come this far is that we do have a body of work and a catalog of albums that speak for themselves. People are interacting with what we’ve put out and they have a relationship with our records. And that’s something that’s not going to change.
I don’t feel like we’re trying to get somewhere. I feel like we’re more just trying to enjoy what we’ve built.