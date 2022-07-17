“Every hobby has to pay for itself,” Catfish Stephenson said, showing off a beautiful leather briefcase he made himself. The silver buckles on the case match the silver jewelry around his neck, also handmade.
At 72, his main gig as a street musician may not have paid for itself, at least not in the traditional ways. But it’s given him a full life and a lot of good stories. Sitting outside Madison Sourdough, Stephenson said he had to sell his family house up near Lake Delton recently, but the sale didn’t make him enough to buy a new place.
So he bought himself a nice truck, which he’s planning to drive soon to visit his son in Albuquerque, a couple of ex-wives in Santa Fe and “four gals in Colorado.”
But Stephenson’s journey has always brought him back to Madison. In addition to performing blues in bars and clubs (such as his regular gig at the Up North Bar at 4 p.m. Thursdays), he’s one of the city’s best-known street musicians, and a fixture on State Street since 1968.
He’s performed on streets all around the world, and live on “A Prairie Home Companion” when the show came to Madison in 2004. Young musicians like Joel Paterson and John Hansbrouck consider him a mentor.
Stephenson talked about his life, his music and his philosophy to the Cap Times:
How has COVID affected your livelihood?
It cut back, really big time. And I never had made enough money to have to file for taxes or anything. I've always been under the poverty level. Yeah. That's the first time I've ever owned a vehicle that’s worth more than my music equipment.
How did you start hunting and fishing, and playing music?
It came from my grandfather. He hunted and fished and he had a resort up in Eagle River. It took me till I was 19 years old to realize that Hoppe’s gun oil is not cologne. My earliest memories are wooden rowboats, the smell of lily pads, frogs.
I started playing music with my mother. She used to play up and down here with a jug band that was called Hillbilly Squares. I played harmonica in that band with her when I was 5. It was just always everybody was singing and stuff like that all the time. And yodeling. A lot of yodeling.
Did the name Catfish come from your fishing?
That came from my mustache. (I got that name) when I was living down in Texas, in Austin, for 12 years. I keep it pretty short because once in a while, when I smoked cigarettes, there was a facial hair explosion. I kept it pretty long then.
What kind of music did you gravitate to?
Hank Williams, Jimmy Rogers. Bob Wills. Frank Sinatra. Bing Crosby. Muddy Waters. Howling Wolf. Do you know what a crystal radio is?
I think I’ve heard about it.
It looked like a Buck Rogers rocket ship, and it had a little antenna that you pulled in and out and you would hook it on something metal. When I was really little, I used to hook it on my bed springs, and I would pick up the Louisiana Hayride. King Biscuit Flour Hour. One of my favorite things was finding the Pentecostal religious station. I remember they always had the Amen Corner, and that was so close to the blues and some of the early country call and response.
When did you strike out on your own as a musician?
When I decided I wanted to learn how to play guitar, I bought a guitar and a case of beer. And I sat down and played. To teach myself, I did that. That’s all I did for a year. I lost my girlfriend, my job, my apartment. I was living in the bushes. One time I thought it was raining, and it was some guy pissing on me. So I said OK, and I moved to the rooftop of the original Half Price Books in Austin, Texas.
I’ve heard you were one of the first musicians to play on State Street.
Yeah, they would always try and arrest me. They weren’t too fond of that. I used to play at the very first Art Fairs on the Square. I was at the very first farmers’ markets. A friend of mine sent me film of — I was going with this Cajun gal. She was about six-foot-two, and she would wear these long flowing dresses, and I would play guitar and she would dance. So he’s got film of that, of us, from way back. I’ve busked all over the country, some in Mexico and Germany. I might not (earn enough) for a meal, but I’ll get a sandwich.
Where does the inspiration come from when you write songs?
When I write a song, I write it so it can either be sung, or that can be recited as a poem. In a nightclub I used to co-own in Austin, we used to have poetry readings. I sat down, and I was playing songs and singing stuff that I’ve written.
And the poets said that I was using the guitar as a crutch. And they’re reading their poetry off a piece of paper, not even memorized. So I got up there, kicked the podium over and started strutting back and forth across the stage. I like to be a thorn in the side.
Well, catfish are known for stirring stuff up, right?
Yeah, they can see through the mud. And the bulls---.
Do you give advice to younger musicians?
No. Sit down, play this. The rule is don’t get too messed up when you’re playing, and if it sounds like s---, play something else. Keep your head about you. I don’t care what you play as long as it sounds good.
I assume you don’t get nervous when you perform.
I am extremely nervous. I’m behind my guitar, under my hat. I’m not looking at you when I’m playing. If I’m not playing music, I spend a lot of time by myself. I’m alone, but never lonely. I’ve spent like two months in the mountains and spoke to somebody twice. It didn’t bother me.
I’ve packed a lot in my time here. My first thought every morning, when my feet hit the floor is, “Today could be the day I die. How shall I spend my time?" Those people that I know and I care about, that I love, the last time we had an interaction, even if we argued, did they know I love them? And what kind of footprints am I going to leave on the people that I've met?
That’s the important stuff. Everything else is peripheries.