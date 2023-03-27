Just six years ago, Carlie Hanson was 16 and working at her local McDonald’s in Onalaska. On a whim, she recorded a video of herself singing Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” and submitted it to an iHeartRadio contest, hoping to win tickets to see him in concert.
That was the beginning of a whirlwind music career for Hanson, who moved out to Los Angeles, signed a contract with Warner Bros. Records, recorded two EPs and saw her songs added to playlists by no less than Taylor Swift. When it came time to record her first full-length album, she looked back home to Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin” was released March 10 as a digital-only album available on streaming services from Warner Bros. Threaded throughout the indie pop songs on the album are wistful references to Wisconsin — "LSE to LAX" chronicles her move from La Crosse Regional Airport to Los Angeles when she was 17. The song “608” details how Hanson, even though she lives in L.A.’s chi-chi Silver Lake neighborhood, refuses to give up her old cell phone number.
Hanson, 22, has been on a busy tour in support of “Wisconsin,” including an album release show at Milwaukee’s Shank Hall on March 11, and she will be opening for Tegan & Sara this summer.
While she doesn’t have a tour date in Madison scheduled yet, Hanson has fond memories of coming to the city on field trips as a kid and would love to play here.
During a day off in Montreal, Hanson talked about why Wisconsin has such a hold on her, how she tried to evoke the state musically as well as lyrically, and where her creative muse might take her next.
How's the tour going?
It's been going great. This is like my favorite part of my “job.” It's really exciting. I have a whole new band behind me. I was a bit hesitant in the beginning. You gotta jump in a van with a bunch of strangers and get on the road together, which is a crazy concept to most people. But it's normal in this industry ... we're all getting along so well. We're playing amazing, and all the shows have been so much fun.
What was it like playing in Milwaukee, and singing Wisconsin songs to Wisconsin?
My heart was so full. I think that was the biggest crowd of the tour so far. I just felt so happy. I genuinely just couldn't stop smiling. And everybody was so respectful and kind and nice. It was a real surreal moment to be playing songs about home in my own state.
What is it about Wisconsin that maintains such a hold on you?
I think it's just about home, in general, and moving away at a young age. I just realized how important home is to me after being away from it for so long. Which is funny, because especially in high school, I was so resentful of everything around me. I just wanted to get away from it so badly.
But I think that's normal. I think a lot of people feel that way. They're like, “I gotta get out of here and experience new things and move to a bigger city.” And so I did that. But I missed my bedroom reading. I miss my friends. I miss the nature, I miss home. There's so many things about it that I love, that I had to step away from, in order to figure out what I truly love.
So is the Wisconsin in the songs a real place, or kind of a mythical place that represents your life at 17?
That’s a good question. I already look back on certain memories and I kind of glamorize them. Because now when I do go back home, there’s the other side of the realization where it's like, “Wow, nothing's really changed.” Everybody’s kind of doing the same thing and it can get a little boring.
It is real for sure, though. Like the love that I have for my family and friends is real. There’s no place like home. When you go back there you feel like you’re yourself again, at least for me.
Was there something about Wisconsin that you wanted to evoke musically as well as lyrically? I definitely sensed a Bon Iver influence.
That was definitely important. I wanted to make you feel like you were really in a world, and make this sound that was a little more distinct. So I put myself back in winter in my mind. I didn’t write any of the songs in Wisconsin, but when I was writing them, I tried to push myself back into cold weather, and what that feels like, and what colors come to mind. There were certain inspirations, like Bon Iver, and Midwest emo, that was playing a lot of the time.
You’ve been creating a lot of songs in a relatively short amount of time. Do you feel like songs are just bubbling out of you right now?
It's funny, because the last two months or so I’ve kind of felt a bit of a writer’s block. I’m on tour, so I haven’t been writing as much. I think I need to get out of Los Angeles and go somewhere new, because I feel like my imagination can become limited there. I want to step out of that city and go somewhere else, like to the mountains, and see what comes out there.