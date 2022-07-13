A new music and event venue is slated to open next year in a 1930s building on Madison’s east side.
The Atwood Music Hall will be located at 1925 Winnebago St., next to Mint Mark in the Atwood neighborhood. It’s a venture of Toffer Christensen and Jake DeHaven, who own nearby venue The Bur Oak at 2262 Winnebago St.
With a capacity of 350 for seated shows and 700 standing, the new hall will be bigger than the 130-person Bur Oak but smaller than the nearly 1,000-person Barrymore Theatre, where music promoter Christensen sometimes books shows.
As such, Christensen said, it will fill an unfilled niche in a part of town where there are already lots of small venues like Communication and Cafe CODA.
“There's nothing really in between the small rooms and the really large theater, and now there will be,” he said, adding that he’s not looking to compete with the Barrymore. “We want to work together and help find artists that can grow into their space.”
Christensen hopes the new space will host a “diverse mix” of national acts of all genres, comedy shows, local bands and even weddings. “It’s kind of like what we do at The Bur Oak, except just a little bit larger.”
Venue aims to address inequality
The Atwood Music Hall will host live music shows and private events, but the owners plan to take advantage of their off days to host educational programming and offer the space for free to local nonprofits. That, Christensen said, is something he’s wanted to do for years but that just wasn’t feasible at a small venue that has to host daily shows to pay its bills.
On Monday afternoons throughout the school year, the venue will host high school students through a partnership with Goodman Community Center’s teen center, Lussier LOFT.
Called Students of Live, the forthcoming program at the Atwood Music Hall is designed to give young people the chance to see live performances, interact with industry professionals — from agents and producers to artists and promoters — and learn “the ins and outs of the live music industry.”
It’s part of what the owners call a “founding premise” of the venue: “tackling racial and socioeconomic inequality in the arts.”
“It's getting better but there's not a lot of people of color involved in the live music industry. I really wanted to try to do my best to just change that a little bit,” Christensen said. “Hopefully we can inspire some of these kids to want to go that direction.”
The LOFT is personal for Christensen, who still remembers attending youth shows at a prior incarnation of the center, when it was housed downtown. According to Christensen, it was the only place other than the Memorial Union Terrace where younger teens could attend shows without their parents. “That was really kind of inspiring, as a kid,” Christensen said. “Everywhere else was a bar.”
In addition to their partnership with the Goodman Community Center, Christensen and DeHaven have teamed up with a variety of neighborhood organizations and businesses for everything from food to parking.
Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown, who opened the Lao-inspired restaurant Ahan in The Bur Oak in August 2020, will open a second business in the Atwood Music Hall. There they’ll sell boba tea and “Asian eats,” both during the day and during evening shows.
The owners have also made a “mutually beneficial arrangement” with Trinity Lutheran Church, refurbishing and leasing the church’s two parking lots so that venue customers can pay to park there, while church members can continue to park for free for church functions.
Vision (almost) realized
The future home of the Atwood Music Hall was originally built in 1931 as a performance and gathering space for the Madison Gospel Tabernacle. Most recently, it housed youth job training nonprofit Operation Fresh Start until it relocated to Milwaukee Street in 2019. According to Christensen, the nonprofit sold the building to someone who planned to turn it into art studios, but he passed away before he could finish construction, leaving the building vacant for years.
Christensen has had his eye on the building, just half a mile from The Bur Oak, for about three years, but was unsuccessful when he tried to acquire the space before.
“Through some happenstance and persistence, we were able to make a deal with the current owner at the end of last year,” Christensen said. They’re currently renting the space and plan to buy it later this year.
When it’s complete, it will include a stage at one end, raised seating along the sides and an extended balcony at the back, offering the option for either traditional seated shows or larger-capacity standing-room-only shows.
The space already had a stage, and Christensen loves the distinctive lamella roof, which gives the ceiling a vaulted, crosshatched look. He says it’s one of the only remaining roofs of its kind in the Midwest. But many of the other features of the building will need work before the venue’s opening, tentatively planned for next spring.
“You name it, it probably needs it,” Christensen said. “We have a lot of work to do inside to get it up to code.”
Editor's note: A previous version of this story gave the wrong address for the Atwood Music Hall. It will be located at 1925 Winnebago St.