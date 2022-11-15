Look, Amanda Shires isn’t one to brag. But even she’ll say that if you miss her show Friday at the Majestic Theatre, you’ll be sorry.
“I’ve been practicing like hell on my fiddle, it could well turn into gold,” the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and violinist said on a rare day off from her fall tour supporting her eighth studio album, “Take It Like a Man.” “I'm not lying to you when I tell you I have this show worked up so well that everybody that goes is gonna be very happy. The ones that don't will be kicking themselves.”
Shires has been getting raves for “Take It Like a Man,” released this summer, which includes several bracingly honest songs about her marriage to fellow singer-songwriter Jason Isbell. She also plays in Isbell's band The 400 Unit and is the founder of the country supergroup The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, which she formed in part to challenge the poor representation of women by country music radio and country music festivals.
Shires talked with the Cap Times about using songwriting to understand her feelings, and the feeling of satisfaction she gets from having listeners hear their own struggles in her music:
The new album seems like a rebirth for you in some ways.
I think all the rest of them had to lead up to this point. Having somebody like producer Lawrence Rothman that can understand what you're doing, and loves what you're doing, is key. I've had folks in the past not really understand what it is I'm trying to do. That’s not their fault that they don't understand me. It's my fault for putting myself in situations that obviously didn't make the most sense. But all that’s to say it was part of getting here.
When you say understanding you, do you mean the sound you were looking for?
Coming from a country background, we have an immense knowledge of Western swing and country music. I did that and I love that and I love to practice it, but that’s not what I’m trying to do. But a lot of times people see a fiddle and they think “Okay, it’s supposed to sound like that.” We don’t go too far off course in “Take it Like a Man,” but I do get to apply a lot of different things. I get to use my improvisation and then I get to use my classical skills.
I like the idea of bringing that instrument with me, because it is my first language, and to make it modern and fit into a landscape with my music, where I felt it already naturally fit. Some couldn’t understand it. There’s not really a lot of rock and roll fiddle players out there and I could see that being a little bit confusing. I think that’s why me and Lawrence, we know what we’re doing. We just go as if that’s already been in existence already.
The album’s 10 tracks cover a lot of ground, from the rock ‘n’ roll of “Hawk Like a Dove” to something like “Empty Cups,” which could be a ‘70s Dolly Parton song. Were you thinking ahead of time of having that variety, or was that just the sound that was right for that particular song?
That’s a good question. I want to serve the songs as best as I can and have every decision be intentional, and I also don't want to suppress or deny any kind of side of myself. So there are the country-leaning songs, and then there are the more rock ‘n’ roll, and then there are ones with the drama and cinema of strings. The ultimate goal for me is to capture the emotions with the right instruments.
When you’re at the songwriting stage where it’s just words on a page, are you already thinking about what music will work for the song, or do you start from scratch thinking about that once the song’s finished?
Sometimes it comes all together. And those are the ones that can really get in the way of your day. You find yourself driving with that one part of your brain busy, or if you're doing dishes. One song that I wrote for a different album, I was taking a shower — part of my brain was just doing a thing. And the other part was free to think. And I caught a whole song. I got out of the shower to write it on my computer, and the whole thing got wet and just collapsed.
Joe Walsh was telling me he was mowing his yard, and he got “Rocky Mountain Way,” while he was riding the lawnmower. He jumped off of it, and went and wrote the song and came back and he had mowed down all his neighbors’ trees.
Those are very wonderful when they happen, but they're not something we can count on all the time. A lot of times when I sit down and write a song, it's to try and explain my own feelings to myself.
How has it been to play these songs live?
It’s been intense, but it’s been truly wonderful. I’ve met a lot of folks who have seen the struggle and know that it’s real. A lot of folks seem to be appreciative of having language for some of these subjects. For all those years of quiet, and all those years that it was plain old not easy, it feels good to get those songs and feelings out and to know that other people go through that too, which I knew happened but I didn’t hear about that much. I've been thinking about that a lot and wondering if the reasons that we don't talk about those difficulties might be because it feels sort of like a betrayal. I don’t know.
I see a couple of Highwomen have been announced for next summer. Is that a sign that there will be a new album coming?
I think that because we've all put a record out this year, and we're on our individual record cycle, the fact that we're starting to play and talk about things other than our kids in the group text is a sign of more future fun that I'm not allowed to talk about.
Once upon a time, I let the Highwomen idea out of the bag too early. So I’m trying to be reserved even though it's almost impossible for a person like me. I contain so much joy and excitement that I like to pass it around.