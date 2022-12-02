Straight No Chaser, the Indiana University-born a cappella group that took off some 15 years ago, has performed its wild rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas” hundreds, maybe even thousands, of times.
Steve Morgan, a baritone now based in Cincinnati, is an original member of the group and has sung with SNC off and on since 1996. Morgan has lost track of how many times he’s decked the halls and can-canned with the SNC guys, but he tries to remember that for someone out there in the audience, it’s their first time.
“The worst thing is if you have somebody go, ‘Ah, you could tell they weren’t really feeling it today,’” Morgan said. “Like, no. That’s unacceptable. You have to give your best. We have to have fun on stage so that the audience can have fun and enjoy themselves out there.”
Straight No Chaser is on a 10-week, 60-show tour which stops in Madison on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Overture Hall. Morgan spoke with the Cap Times before the group’s biggest show, in an arena at a casino in Connecticut.
Straight No Chaser has become very associated with the holidays. How do you keep it fresh for yourselves?
If there’s something in our show that’s not working, we change it. We’re not going to be set to a stage show, or “The Nutcracker,” where it has to be the same every night. We can make it our own. We try to make sure the audience is a living, breathing part of the show, which makes it different every night.
Do you have a favorite number, or some songs you’re excited to perform? (I’m very partial to “Who Spiked the Eggnog?,” it’s such a bop!)
Yeah, absolutely. I think if you ask any one of nine guys, you’re getting nine different answers! As a group, there’s a moment at the end of the show when we put the microphones down and just step to the front of the stage and sing something off-mic. No production, just nine voices. That’s always special, and it’s a total counterpoint to everything that you’ve heard for the last two hours.
This year we’ve got a brand new holiday single, “Christmas Night With You,” that our newest member, Freedom Young, wrote and arranged. That just came out Nov. 18. He also did a new version of “As It Was.” We’re opening with “Blame It On the Boogie” (by) The Jackson 5 and ending with “Play That Funky Music.”
Our 11 o’ clock number is “Try a Little Tenderness,” which is a lot of fun. We smash the fourth wall for that song, and get out in the audience. Jerome (Collins) has a good time with that.
You’ll have a blast with this show. It’s one where you get down and go, “Was that two hours?” It just flies by.
In this time of COVID, do you travel with swings, or covers?
No. And luckily, we pretty much avoided all COVID last year. I don’t think anybody came down with it until we got home in January — and then like everybody got it.
When we have people who get sick, we can do quick rearrangements, just saying, “OK, right now I need you to cover this.” We have people who have to miss — our newest member Freedom Young, he was out for about a week early in November for the birth of his first child.
Luckily we have nine guys, so we can generally cover what we need to. And if not, we also have 25 years’ worth of songs. If something’s totally out of the out of the realm of possibility, we just pick a new song.
That’s a ton of songs.
It is. It would be interesting to see them all laid out at this point. I don’t even know what that would look like.
It’s been awhile since college. How many guys in the group are original?
There are four of us. One guy left this past spring, and another guy who was one of the originals, he stepped down but he’s still acting as our business manager.
This being the 25th anniversary, whenever we are somewhere and there’s a guy close by, we’re bringing him up on stage and having a moment to sing with him. We brought up one of our guys in Denver, who’s from there and moved back maybe five or six years ago. He came up and sang a solo on “The 12 Days of Christmas.” We’ll do the same thing in Bloomington and Chicago. Anytime we get close, that’s a fun little thing we can do.