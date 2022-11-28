There are holiday events you put on a dress or a suit for. And then there are holiday events where you break out the ugly Christmas sweater.
From an indie folk duo show to an improv comedy performance, a drag brunch and a contemporary Christian concert, these 12 events in December are low-key ways to feel comfortable and celebrity the holiday spirit.
Of course, you could dress up nice for any of these. I’m just saying you don’t have to.
Zach Williams, Tuesday, Dec. 6, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. — The former country-rocker turned Christian singer-songwriter brings his “I Don’t Want Christmas To End” tour to town with Ben Fuller opening. $23-$203, madisonorpheum.com.
Another Johnnyswim Christmas Tour, Dec. 9, Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. — Spend the holidays with a fun couple, the husband and wife duo of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez, on their latest Christmas tour. The couple may be best known for being the soundtrack for Magnolia Network programming on Discovery+. $30-$50, majesticmadison.com.
Steely Dane’s “Holidane,” Dec. 10, Majestic Theatre — We were robbed as a culture that Steely Dan never put out an album of cool, cynical holiday music. But we get the next best thing with Madison’s premiere Steely Dan tribute band, Steely Dane, and their annual “Holidane” show mixing Dan classics and yuletide fare. $14-$39, majesticmadison.com.
Holiday Drag Brunch, Dec. 10, The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St. — Bianca Lynn Breeze brings some of her fabulous friends to celebrate the season, with Ahan providing the food and State Line Distillery providing the spirits. $10, theburoakmadison.com.
Monkey Business Institute Annual Holiday Extravaganza, Dec. 10, The Bur Oak — The Madison improv comedy troupe tackles the holidays with a mix of off-the-cuff sketches and songs, fueled by audience suggestions. $15, theburoakmadison.com.
“Elf” Brew ‘n’ View, Dec. 15, Majestic Theatre — The Majestic retired its annual “Mad Men” holiday parties last year, but the “Elf” Brew ‘n‘ View soldiers on, with specialty cocktails enhancing Will Ferrell’s already iconic performance as Buddy the Elf in a true modern Christmas classic. $7, majesticmadison.com.
Funky Christmas, Dec. 16, High Noon Saloon — Drummer Joey B. Banks invites some of his funkiest friends (including his son, DJ Trevor Banks), for a night of groovy holiday tunes. $17-$22, high-noon.com.
“Glitz! A Very Mariah Carey Drag and Dance Party,” Dec. 16, Majestic Theatre — It’s not the holiday season until Mariah Carey says so. This glittering bash will also feature music by Whitney Houston ahead of the biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” opening Dec. 23. $10, majesticmadison.com.
A Merry Evening with Dan and Megan Rodriguez, Dec. 16, The Bur Oak — The husband-and-wife singer-songwriter duo from Minneapolis will play an evening of holiday classics and originals like “All I Want For Christmas Is Whiskey.” $22, theburoakmadison.com.
Waylan St. Palan and His Magic Elves with Don’t Mess with Cupid, Dec. 17, Majestic Theatre — A longtime tradition at the High Noon moves to the larger Majestic, where former Madison musician Nate Palan revives his cheesy, skeevy Christmas bar band for its annual night of drunken revelry. Soul group Don’t Mess With Cupid opens. $15-$20, majesticmadison.com.
Ha-Ha-Holiday Showcase, Dec. 18, The Bur Oak — Catch some indie comedy at this variety show, including sketch comedy group Grapefruit Bubbly and stand-up Samara Saomi. $15, theburoakmadison.com.
A Very Kitschy Christmas with Melvis, Dec. 19, The Bur Oak — Melvis is a musical-comedy drag king who performs as Elvis Presley, so expect “Blue Christmas” and some of the King's other holiday favorites. The event is free, but a $5 donation to OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center is suggested. theburoakmadison.com.