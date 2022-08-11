Pay attention, President Biden. If you don’t forgive student loan debt, you might end up with millennials turning into savvy criminals to pay the bills.
At least that’s the premise behind “Emily the Criminal,” a smart and suspenseful crime drama that grounds its genre thrills in a scathing critique of the cruel inequities of the gig economy. Written and directed by John Patton Ford and featuring another in a run of strong recent performances by Aubrey Plaza (“Black Bear,” “Ingrid Goes West”), “Emily” opens Friday at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
Emily’s plight is distressingly familiar to most recent college grads. Saddled with over $70,000 in debt from art school, unable to get a good job in part because of a past criminal record, she makes what she can as an independent contractor for a catering company. She’s completely at the mercy of her boss; when she complains after he cuts several of her shifts, he mocks, “Go get your shop steward.”
Is it any wonder that she’s tempted when she stumbles into a credit card scam operation, recruited by the boyish Youcef (Theo Rossi)? Make $200 for buying a flat-screen TV using a phony or stolen credit card. Easy money. Then $200 leads to a $2,000 job, but the money’s not so easy.
“Emily the Criminal” will draw comparisons to Michael Mann films like “Heat” or “Thief” because of its interest in the business of crime, patiently explaining how these sorts of scams work, who gets paid, what can go wrong. Ford also captures the different layers of Los Angeles much like Mann did in “Heat,” whether it’s a shiny office atrium or an abandoned department store parking lot. The violence in the film feels visceral and realistic, and a car chase captures how chaotic and scary that might be if it happened in real life.
As Emily gets in deeper, and situations become more dangerous, we assume there’s a moment coming when she finally gets in over her head. But instead, Plaza convincingly plays a desperate woman drawing on reserves of toughness and resiliency she didn’t know she had. Audiences who mainly know her as the snarky April on “Parks and Recreation” are in for a real shock.
She may be a criminal, but at least, the movie suggests, Emily isn’t stuck trying to survive a “respectable” economy that keeps beating her down. Late in the film, when she’s found her sense of self-worth, Emily goes in for a job interview with a haughty executive (Gina Gershon). She’s offered a six-month, full-time, unpaid internship with no guarantee of a job afterward. Stealing flat-screen TVs feels like honest work by comparison.