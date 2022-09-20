It was a beautiful mid-September day in the Twin Cities, with the temperature set to hit 75 degrees. Writer Peter Geye was on his way to Marquette, Michigan, though, where the weather was predicted to be over 20 degrees cooler.
Geye couldn’t have been happier.
It is perhaps not surprising that the Minnesota author called by one critic “the poet laureate of winter,” who has written five novel set in the wintertime (including one called, literally, “Wintering”), is not a fan of summer.
“I do not like summer, I do not like the heat,” Geye said. “I actively hate it. That puts me in a special class of weirdos, but I do just absolutely love winter. It feels more peaceful, it feels simpler. It just aligns with my personality. I just live better in winter than I do in summer.”
Geye’s fifth novel, “The Ski Jumpers,” continues his wintry streak. The book, published last week, centers on a former competitive ski jumper, Jon Bargaard, now in his 60s and trying to write a book about his life and his fractured family history.
Geye will be at two bookstores in the area this week to read from and sign copies of the book. He's hosting a "Cocktails with the Author" at Leopold’s Book Bar Caffe at 6 p.m. Friday and will be at Arcadia Books in Spring Green at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Start in midair
“The Ski Jumpers” begins in midair, with Geye poetically describing what it’s like for a ski jumper to soar about the earth: “The world simplifies. Just you and the air and the landing hill below. There’s no concentrating now. Only divination. Only weightlessness and yearning, and, for as fast as it always happened, timelessness.”
Geye writes from experience, having been a ski jumper until he entered college. He wrote “The Ski Jumpers” to honor the sport he loved when he was younger, and to convey to others what the experience of ski jumping is like. He also wanted to dispel the myth that the sort of people who sail off the end of a ski jump are crazy thrill-seekers.
“There’s this notion that you have to be a lunatic to do it, that you have to be a special breed of person,” he said. “I suppose on the one hand, it’s true. It is an impressive sport. But for the jumpers, you start and you develop so slowly, from a tiny jump to a small jump ... and on and on. There are these levels of advancement that, by the time you’re going off the big jump, you’re not scared.”
The experience is not dissimilar from writing a novel. Both are solitary endeavors.
“I've thought often that the prospect of standing at the top of the ski jump, getting ready to go, is very much like sitting at my desk with a blank page in front of me and getting ready to go,” Geye said. “So those two things align pretty nicely for me. I don’t know if it’s by accident or by fate, or if it's just who I am.”
The quiet mind
When asked what his favorite work of fiction about sports is, Geye cites James Salter’s “Solo Faces,” which is about another solo sport that has an air of mystique about it — rock climbing.
“One of the things that that book does beautifully is it captures the sort of quiet mind that is required of that sport,” he said. “And the sport itself is a metaphor for all sorts of things in life. I think I took from both of those lessons with ‘The Ski Jumpers.’ I really wanted it to be a cerebral look into the life of a ski jumper.”
In addition to snowy settings, all of Geye’s books go back and forth at time, exploring different generations of the same family. His 2020 novel “Northernmost,” for example, looks at both a 19th-century Norwegian ice fisherman trying to survive in the Arctic Circle and the fisherman’s modern-day descendant researching her family history over a century later.
“My family is very close to me,” he said. “We've never had the sort of ruptures or strange moments that the characters in my books deal with. And I think it's probably because of that, that I'm intrigued by families that are broken that have secrets and darkness.
“It's also endlessly interesting to me the way that people, whether in families or not, come together and grow apart, and are close and then not close.”