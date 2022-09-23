Mike Leckrone, the beloved former director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band, will return to the stage for a one-week show at the Overture Center.
The performance, running Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 at the Overture’s Playhouse and produced by Four Seasons Theatre, will also feature a trio of local jazz musicians. That includes Chris Rottmayer playing piano, Ben Ferris on bass and Michael Koszewski on drums.
There won’t be any of the pyrotechnics or high-flying stunts that Leckrone has become infamous for, said Sarah Marty, producing artistic director of Four Seasons Theatre. But Leckrone will certainly be wearing sequins.
In 2019, Leckrone retired from directing the UW-Madison marching band after 50 years in leadership. Over the decades, he built a legacy of donning flashy costumes and performing aerial tricks at the band’s annual spring concerts. They’ve drawn crowds in the thousands, selling out for his farewell in 2019.
Leckrone’s time leading the marching band will be a focal point for the upcoming Overture show, titled “Moments of Happiness,” a nod to the theme of his final spring concert.
The October event will be his first big performance since then, though Leckrone has been a featured guest for media and other music organizations in the three years following his retirement.
Marty, a former band member who helped produce the spring concerts since 2003, said the performance will have a storytelling component, similar to a cabaret.
“This is a chance for Mike to share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes and stories from his many years when he was at the helm of the marching band,” she said. He’s been busy reflecting on those stories, she added, as he works on his upcoming autobiography alongside Madison journalist and author Doug Moe.
A former professor on the history of jazz and popular music, Lekcrone will also tout his knowledge of music throughout the event.
“The show is going to be a combination of his love of popular music, the teaching that he did in classrooms and his time with the marching band,” Marty added.
Along with some Badger band favorites, spectators can expect classic jazz hits, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “I’m Sitting on Top of the World” and “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone.”
“He really is the consummate showman and he's such a wonderful music educator,” Marty said. “I'm just glad that Four Seasons is able to support this opportunity for him to get back on stage and to be able to share his vast knowledge of American music with Badger band fans and people in the Madison community.”