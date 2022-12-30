Nostalgia has a powerful — and profitable — hold on the American psyche.
This year, among the top 10 most profitable films at the box office were sequels to “Top Gun” and “Jurassic Park,” with films starring Spider-Man, Batman and Sonic the Hedgehog following behind. Someone from decades ago could time travel to 2022 and question if they ever left the past, based on the brands and franchises that are popular today.
For kids and kids at heart, a time machine isn’t necessary to enjoy both the toys of yesteryear and today's most popular playthings. A new store, the Toys of Our Lives at 103 S. Main St. in Verona, feels like a time capsule for toys from the 1970s through the present. It is, perhaps, part of a nostalgia-fueled mini-trend: Meep Meepleton’s World of Fun opened in Madison in 2021, joining Retro Revolution on East Washington Avenue.
Paul Ivkovich, a longtime collector and seller of vintage and retro toys, opened The Toys of Our Lives on Oct. 31. He divided the shop by decade, with alcoves for the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000s.
Ivkovich moved to Middleton from Burlington in September with 237 bins of collectible toys and action figures in tow. And his stock continues to grow.
Taking care of his toys
Opening a brick and mortar store is an evolution for Ivkovich, one that turns a hobby he began in 1996 into a full-time job. Ivkovich went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and while there he loved coming to Madison to a vintage toy store that went out of business in the early 2000s.
For 10 years, Ivkovich was a speech, drama and English teacher, but became disenchanted with the politics of teaching and lack of funding to produce the musicals that he wanted. During the early days of the pandemic in 2020, Ivkovich saw online sales really take off. He came to Madison because he feels it’s an inclusive community with a healthy population of geeks.
“I left teaching in 2014 thinking I would take some time off and focus on my toys,” he said. “I had been selling on eBay and Amazon for a while. It got to a point where (making a living) was feasible between conventions, shows and online.”
Ivkovich credits his father with his interest in preserving and protecting toys. His dad regretted losing all of his childhood toys, so he encouraged Paul to be more careful.
“He had the knowledge and foresight to tell me to take care of my toys,” Ivkovich said. “I never wanted to lose a single piece after that, whether a figure’s arm or a tripod for a cannon. I realized there’s something unique about taking care of toys, not just valuable.”
In the early 90s, Ivkovich took a small portion of his collection of “Star Wars” toys to a trade show in Chicago and left with several thousand dollars in his wallet. “It was crazy how fast they sold,” he said, “and I decided if I could do this forever, that would be cool.”
He was on the forefront of reselling. At that same trade show, he said, a representative from eBay was walking around trying to drum-up interest in the new website. The auction and e-commerce website would soon become an indispensable part of his growing hobby, along with Amazon and, more recently, Whatnot.
The hunt never stops
Peddling nostalgia is as much about hunting as it is collecting. Ivkovich not only scours online resellers, but also travels to trade shows, fandom expos and comic conventions across the country from New York City to Chicago to San Diego. These trips grew out perusing flea markets held at fairgrounds and browsing antique malls.
The offerings at The Toys of Our Lives start with the 1970s because Ivkovich feels that was a pivotal decade for action figures. Action figures can include sports heroes, as well as characters from movies, television shows, comic books and video games, Ivkovich said.
“The ’70s were really the birth of the action figure and when they came into their own,” he said. “In the ’60s, everyone had a G.I. Joe, but the ’70s really began the golden age of action figures to me.
“Since then, there’s been a continuous evolution of action figures. Today it’s so amazing — the way that they are sculpted, I look at them as professional works of art.”
One common thread for him throughout the decades has been “Star Wars” toys, which thanks to new films and shows, continues to inspire new figures. The first action figures Ivkovich ever owned were from this ever-present space opera series.
“There’s now three generations of people who’ve grown up with ‘Star Wars,’” he said.
Among the toys seeing the most interest in the store are those from animated shows of the 1980s including M.A.S.K., My Little Pony and the Care Bears. Characters from Marvel comics and Disney animations are also popular, as is “Star Trek.”
Some of the toys in his collection Ivkovich has owned for decades. “Some I put away and wait to see how long it takes before the prices mature, like a fine wine,” he said. “I just enjoy seeing where toys go and watching the trends and riding the waves. Right now Funko Pops have been very popular.
“Not everything holds real value over time. Beanie Babies fell off hard.”
Ivkovich’s daughter assists with photography and social media posts. The pair had also been in the process of filming a documentary a year and a half ago about his lifelong love for toys and journey of collecting them. Now, he said, they’ll have to reshoot the ending to include the opening of the store.
Ivkovich knows that what keeps people coming back and interested in a store like his is consistently offering something fresh on the shelves, so the hunt never stops.
“No matter how obscure a franchise is or how small its fanbase is, the fans are still fans,” he said. “People will always have fire in their heart for it. I love seeing people have a figure in their collection and treasure it.”