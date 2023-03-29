Local TikTok star Mercury Stardust, a former Madison burlesque dancer also known online as the Trans Handy Ma’am, has a lofty goal: Raise $1 million for transgender health care in just 30 hours.
With the help of TikToker Jory (@alluringskull), Stardust will livestream on TikTok and Instagram starting at 4 p.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday to fundraise for the Point of Pride, a nonprofit which supports access to health services for the trans community.
The $1 million is estimated to help over 10,000 people, a majority of whom will receive chest binders and other gender-affirming accessories. Nearly 200 people will also receive one year of hormone replacement therapy, and another 20 will receive funding for gender-affirming surgeries or procedures.
“We believe that this is a really important time to do this work because of the anti-trans laws that have been pushed around in the country and have terrified the trans community,” Stardust said. “In a time that often feels like it is hard for us to even exist publicly, it's nice to have a refreshing moment of hope.”
In the 2023 legislative session, state lawmakers across the country have introduced 435 bills restricting LGBTQ+ rights, including access to health care, according to the ACLU. In Wisconsin’s previous legislative session, Republicans also introduced bills to bar transgender girls from playing K-12 girls' sports, which Gov. Tony Evers vetoed. Another Republican-led bill, which did not pass in the state Legislature, sought to ban medical gender transition procedures to anyone under 18.
Jory, who creates comedic and political content on social media, said she hopes the livestream fundraiser will spread awareness of the transgender community’s adversities, bringing together her and Stardust’s collective 4.6 million followers on TikTok.
“It's showing how we are constantly stigmatized and demonized and made to look like these terrible people, when in actuality we're a community of people that will band together in the darkest of times to ensure that we can take care of our own and others,” Jory said. “We’re often on the front lines of advocating for other groups of people, and even though it's not always reciprocated, we will never shy away from helping.”
Helping others has become a central facet of Stardust’s social media platform. On TikTok, she uses her 16 years of experience as a maintenance technician to create educational home repair videos, showing her followers how to fix sticky drawers or unclog a toilet.
Stardust also has no doubts about reaching her $1 million goal. She said she’s prepared to exceed that amount by hundreds of thousands of dollars, pointing to her previous fundraiser. Last year, she set out to raise $24,000 in 24 hours, surpassing it by $96,000. And she has already garnered over $280,000 toward the $1 million this year — $50,000 of which was raised in one hour.
“The reason why I do this is because, as a community, we have to come together or we will essentially cease to exist,” Stardust said. “We have to say something and we have to say it loudly for us to be able to survive.”
While the livestream will focus on empowering others, Jory said there will also be plenty of social media antics to keep people engaged as the two work toward their fundraising goal. At a time when “there's so much trans suffering in the world,” Stardust said, that can be a beacon of hope for others.
“We will be doing challenges, we will possibly have celebrity guests,” Jory said. “We'll be putting rubber bands on watermelons. We'll be licking Tootsie Pops to see how many licks it takes. We are throwing everything in the kitchen sink because we are determined to make this happen.”