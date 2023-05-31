The Madison Roller Derby traveling team announced its double-header against the Ohio Roller Derby last week, teeing up the league’s first match of the summer and its first traveling game hosted in Madison since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public game — called a bout — between the Madison Roller Derby’s travel team the Dairyland Dolls and the Ohio Roller Derby will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Arena at the Alliant Energy Center. The derby will also compete in the “Udder Chaos” invitational tournament Sept. 23-24 as well as Halloween mixer game Oct. 10 before the first home game of MRD’s 19th season Dec. 9.
Madison Roller Derby Executive Director Wendy Wilbur, who skates under the name “Allie Gator,” told the Cap Times the traveling team was hit hard by the pandemic and has been working hard to rebuild the league.
“There was definitely a lot of grieving that went on for those that lost time, that lost training, those lost games,” she said. “Our interleague groups are pretty motivated to get back out there and have really done great work to help lead our training and development back from COVID.”
Over 40 skaters play for the Dairyland Dolls, according to Wilbur, many of whom also volunteer with the Madison Roller Derby as coaches, managers or team captains. The league has over 100 total players across six teams, as well as a junior training league for 8- to 17-year-old skaters.
The Madison Roller Derby relies entirely on the work of its 160 volunteers, many of whom also skate competitively and non-competitively. Volunteer work allows people who can no longer skate competitively due to injury or physical limitation to participate in the sport.
“If you've always known yourself as a skater, and you can no longer skate, how do you participate and how do you find value in that?” Wilbur said. “So there are lots of different volunteer roles that folks can fill, and there are multiple levels of skating skill and intensity for practices that we’re running.”
The Dairyland Dolls recently played bouts in Minnesota and Michigan, but Wilbur said the team is excited to bring interleague games back to Madison.
“We're really excited to be able to bring the Dairyland Dolls back to Madison here and have our fans be able to see this higher level of Derby in action,” she said. “Derby fans and derby crowds are great, it’s a really broad swath of the community.”
The hunt for a new home
In August of last year, Fast Forward Skate Center, the only roller rink in the Madison area, announced it would close after the Common Council voted to replace it with affordable housing units. The roller derby team called the rink home since it was founded in 2004, and its closure left the team without a permanent space to hold practices.
“The loss of Fast Forward is something that we’re definitely feeling, and we’re trying to make sure that there’s a place for people to skate,” Wilbur said.
But the team cannot run its own roller rink, Wilbur said. “That just isn’t within our ability, our bandwidth and resources.”
Without Fast Forward, the closest roller rink is located in Watertown, Wisconsin, approximately 40 miles east of Madison. Wilbur said the rink in Watertown imposes “antiquated rules” regarding how skaters can dress, which she believes is antithetical to a sport that prizes self-expression among players.
The Madison Roller Derby currently has a partnership with the Alliant Energy Center to rent space in the facility. However, the venue is unavailable during times reserved for large events, forcing the league to look elsewhere during practice.
Wilbur said that though the partnership with Alliant works as a temporary measure, “that also isn’t a long term solution.”
With the closure of Fast Forward, the Madison Roller Derby continues its search for a new permanent practice space. The derby is currently in talks to partner with an organization looking to build a rink in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, though Wilbur emphasized that any project building or renovating a space large enough to accommodate the derby will take a few years to be completed.
“The challenging thing is that everything keeps moving, and we’ve got to keep skating and keep the plans going for the future while trying to make sure we just keep skating today,” she said.
The league would require a space approximately 15,000 to 20,000 square feet in size, Wilbur said, including room for both the roller derby track and the audience. Additionally, the team is currently accepting donations from the public to allow the league to secure a venue for the near future.
“It’s just a matter of finding community partners willing to work with us and help keep the derby rolling here in Madison and help be able to expand our programming,” Wilbur said.
With the right permanent practice space, Wilbur said the derby can continue to strengthen the local community around the sport.
“It’s not only the skaters on the tracks that are affected by roller derby, it’s the volunteers, it’s the fans that become family and it’s the future generations that get to see that and then be part of that,” she said.
The Madison Roller Derby holds tryouts for female- and nonbinary-identified applicants approximately every eight weeks. Those interested in trying out for the team can subscribe to the derby’s mailing list to receive updates on available training opportunities.