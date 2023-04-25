The day before she headed to Madison in early April, Stephanie Rhodes Russell made an Instagram Reel: “A conductor’s guide to packing. ONLY ESSENTIALS.”
Into her open suitcase went the score to Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro,” which she conducts this Friday and Sunday with Madison Opera in Overture Hall. In went her baton and black clothing, the maestro’s uniform.
Then she tossed in dinosaurs (three plastic ones), a toy car (orange), baby wipes, suction bowls (to prevent meal-throwing), silicone bibs, a board book, a blankie and a sippy cup.
Like many conductors, the Texas-based Rhodes Russell is often on the road. She conducted “Susannah” at Wolf Trap Opera in Virginia last summer, “The Barber of Seville — a “Figaro” prequel, written by Gioachino Rossini — in Austin last fall, and “The Daughter of the Regiment” at Utah Opera in January.
Unlike most conductors, Rhodes Russell travels with her 14-month-old twins, Samuel and Remington. She has 45 hours of child care a week, provided by a bilingual au pair who travels with her as well. When she’s actively working on a production, Rhodes Russell has little time to herself.
“I’m cutting it close every day,” she said. “I make every second count.”
In addition to her work as a conductor, Rhodes Russell is the founder and board chair of the nonprofit Women’s Artistic Leadership Initiative (Women’s ALI), an intensive yearly program focused on young female artists, now held virtually.
Before a recent rehearsal at the Madison Opera Center, Rhodes Russell gave some insight into her life and work — how she chooses which projects to work on, how she’s approaching this “Figaro” and how she defines success.
I have accepted that a work-life balance is a myth, but there’s probably a more nuanced way to think about it. How do you frame that family/work/life tension?
I call it seasons. So like right now, I have to be very work intensive, but then in a month I have a few weeks off between contracts. I’m going to be preparing for the next thing, but I can be more family-focused at that point.
Family kind of changes it so that you can never be exclusively work-focused. Those were the days! But there are seasons of balance, phases. You’re never gonna have the perfect day where it’s like, “OK, I woke up early, I took 30 minutes to journal, I did my yoga routine, I made my green smoothie, drank my lemon water, then woke my children up very calmly.”
That will never happen. Which is fine! The beauty is really in the chaos, right?
Is there any way to prepare to be a traveling artist and a mom of twins?
I had some conversations with a colleague when I found out that it was two (babies). There are not many women in the industry that are working conductors that are also having families. She was expecting her second child at the time, so she was giving me some of her tips.
Every time she would give me advice, I was like, “How would you do that with two?” And it’s really kind of true. It is just a totally different world.
We actually found out — I thought I had miscarried. I was in a rehearsal and I was like, “I’ve got to leave, I don’t know what’s happening.” I called my doctor, they’re like come in and take this test.
For the entire week, my husband and I mourned our loss, ate a lot of Chinese food. And then that Friday, I went in by myself and they started with an ultrasound. That’s when they’re like, we found a heartbeat. Actually — there’s another one.
What a roller coaster. You were in rehearsal when this happened?
Yeah, I was covering, so I was able to leave. If I was (conducting), I would have had to keep doing it. But it was while I was an assistant at the Fort Worth Symphony. Luckily my boss didn’t ask questions.
Maybe that was the start of the work/life struggle. I’m so used to not leaving, even in a scenario like that. Work has just been so much my passion and so much my focus that no matter what’s going on personally, you show up.
That was the start of a big mental shift for me, which I think is important in this industry. It is a profession that requires so much of us from a personal standpoint.
Are more conversations happening around this now?
It’s a topic that a lot of people have been hesitant to discuss. I have colleagues that, as recently as last year, were pregnant and trying not to let anyone know until they were eight months (along) and in a costume fitting. The fact that that still exists, that that is an issue for people, is a problem.
Artists are humans. Part of being an artist is having a comprehensive life perspective and life experience that you bring to the table. We shouldn’t ever be ashamed or concerned about our full selves and what that picture looks like. That’s something I still struggle with.
Let’s talk about “Figaro.” How is it to go from “Barber of Seville” to this piece in the same season?
Having that perspective of Mozart and how it would have informed Rossini, and then seeing what Rossini chose to do, is a really fascinating experience. To get to do them both in one season I’ve loved.
And from a plot standpoint, music has always been tied to the drama. One thing I love about opera, that a strong conductor brings to the table in symphonic music as well, is the storytelling. This idea of a big picture through-line and a big arc.
In (“Barber of Seville”) we meet Rosina, we hear her sing “Una Voce Poco Fa.” She’s very witty and clever. And now we’re seeing her here, as the Countess, at a very different stage of her life but still relatively early on in her marriage.
Remembering this Rosina, having that inform both the musical interpretation and dramatic interpretation, transforms how you approach the music. There’s a heaviness emotionally for her at this stage of her life, but simultaneously there’s a youthfulness.
How do you decide which projects are worth taking?
I have three factors that I always consider. Number one, is it artistically rewarding? Like is it a project that’s interesting to me.
Number two, is it financially beneficial for me and my family? Because too many people don’t talk about that, and we have to be realistic in the arts. We need to make sound financial decisions.
And three, is it something that could help progress my career?
If it meets at least two of those three, then it’s something worth taking. And maybe there’s a fourth thing — lifestyle. If all of a sudden I’m taking eight gigs in a row and I’m not home for a year, that becomes an issue.
What is success to you?
In most industries, and definitely in mine, there’s this vision of what success looks like. Like if I’m not on the road 48 weeks of the year, wanted by all symphonies and just blowing up social media, then I’m not successful. But that is so false for any industry, right?
And this is something we focus on in Women’s ALI (the leadership nonprofit), defining your version of success. Of course I want to work at the top places, and I work at some really wonderful places. I’m very much on track to do that.
But what are your priorities? What are your life values? For me, that becomes a conversation about faith, a conversation about family, a conversation about work, probably in that order.
The work is important — it is at a high level for me. I am very much about building my career. But at the end of the day, if my life reflects those priorities, I am successful.