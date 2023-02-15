Citing low membership and flagging attendance, the Madison Jazz Society will offer four final concerts this spring before shifting to educational programs only.
Founder and longtime organizer Linda Marty Schmitz will step down after 38 years of organizing, hosting and promoting traditional (“trad”) jazz in Madison.
Schmitz has brought in dozens of musicians, from big bands and Dixieland to swing, New Orleans-style music and more. At its height, the Madison Jazz Society hosted six concerts a year. For 30 years, the group also organized the Capital City Jazz Festival, which expanded from two days to a full week by 2018.
“We’ve brought some jazz legends to Madison,” Schmitz said. “Wild Bill Davidson, Bud Freeman. ... There’s a lot of memories, a lot of memories.”
The opening chords of the Madison Jazz Society came from an out of tune piano. It was the early 1980s, and Schmitz and some friends had been driving to Milwaukee to hear jazz. Schmitz kept thinking to herself, “We can do this better.”
“The piano was sorely, sorely out of tune,” Schmitz said. “The whole afternoon, the band leader would call a tune, and you could see him thinking, ‘OK, the band is going to play in this (key).’ And he told the piano player, ‘You play in this key, so we’re all together.’
“I thought, Oh my God, jazz deserves better than that.”
Those still involved with the Jazz Society will be working out of COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts) in Fitchburg. The first of the last concerts features the West End Jazz Band from Chicago, performing on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the East Side Club.
Schmitz spoke with the Cap Times about the origins of the society, how jazz brought her love, and what’s next for MJS.
How did the Madison Jazz Society get started?
It was April of 1984, and I got in touch with friends I knew through jazz. I said “Do you want to look into starting an organization?” There were about 32 of us.
I said well, we’re gonna need some money — and all of a sudden, people were throwing money at me. We had money for postage, and we pulled together an event to encourage membership, sent out 200 pieces of mail.
We worked pretty fast. In June, the day after a tornado hit Barneveld, we had an organization meeting at the Italian Workmen’s Club and elected a board of directors. In August we had our first concert at a place that was not air conditioned, the West Side Business Men’s club. It was hotter than hell.
And we moved the piano! I said, “We’ve gotta have a good piano,” so we moved the piano of one of our members. The piano player from the band said “that’s the cleanest smelling piano I’ve ever played on.” We moved it back at midnight, and we had some Champagne to celebrate.
You’ve been organizing concerts for such a long time. Do you get paid?
No, no, this is all volunteer. A few years ago the society received the Raven Award from the Wisconsin Youth Symphony. The lieutenant governor presented the award, and I got up and said, “you know, volunteers did all of this.” And the room was just — one big gasp!
At that point we’d given close to $200,000 … through a scholarship program and grants to the schools.
The education portion of the jazz society is going to continue, then?
We’re going to stop having concerts, but a group of six people are going to carry on the educational aspect. We have done that for many years, given grants to schools around the state of Wisconsin to enhance their jazz education programs. Jazz artists come in and teach in elementary and middle schools, teaching about jazz, giving the kids opportunities to learn how to play instruments.
It seems like a daunting task, to coordinate all of these concerts.
And this started before there was email, you know? So it was phone calling, talking to venues, talking to musicians. It was something! But you know, it was a labor of love. When my husband and I got married, a jazz band played “Here Comes the Bride” for our service. That’s how we met.
You met through jazz?
When the Riverboat Ramblers were doing their things at the East Side Business Men’s Club, that's where I first met him. He and his first wife … their relationship deteriorated, and he started coming alone, and that’s when things grew between us. It was through music, definitely.
You must have some great memories from these years of music.
One thing I’m really proud of is the Ladies Must Swing Big Band. Every year we had an annual party to celebrate what we’d done in the last year. I thought we could pull off an all-girl band, a big band. I talked with June Dalton, the leader, and said “we can get the charts, we can get rehearsal space, you get the girls together.” So they did, and they practiced, and they played at our year-end party, which had over 200 people there. (Dalton) called it the Linda Marty Schmitz band.
Then they switched over to Ladies Must Swing, but — that band was named for me.
Jazz venues have had ups and downs in this city. Do you think Madison in 2023 is a good place to find jazz?
Well, not so much trad (traditional) stuff. The only group that I know is going to continue on a semi-regular basis on the fourth Monday at the Breakwater. They’re called the Rhythm Aces, and those guys aren’t any spring chickens. One guy comes in with an oxygen tank! But once they start to play, you’d never know it.
I’ve always said, between the Madison Jazz Society and the Madison Music Collective, which is still somewhat active, that anybody who wanted to find anything from ragtime to trad jazz to modern jazz, they could find it in Madison. I think that’s not going to happen so much, when we stop doing concerts.
Part of the reason we’re not doing concerts anymore is just because we don’t have that many fans who appreciate that music … we can’t underwrite them forever. You feel like you’re beating your head against the wall. So we just decided, let’s go out in style.