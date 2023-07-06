Destination Madison, Dane County’s tourism entity, is launching Madison By Bike on Thursday, a free web-based mobile application that helps participants explore the area via four different cycling trails.
The trails are Capital City Trail, Cannonball Loop, Lakeshore Path and the Southwest Commuter Path. The app routes include suggested stops along the way, including restaurants and retail, that will help cyclists discover local businesses and redeem exclusive discounts.
Destination Madison CEO Ellie Westman Chin said that the success of the previous year’s similar Madison on Tap road map to breweries, distilleries and cideries in the area pushed them to develop something new.
A bike app made sense as Madison has been designated by The League of American Bicyclists as one of only five platinum-rated bicycle friendly communities across the country..
“We thought it was really important to showcase one of the things we all love about Madison: our incredible bikes system and how we are a community that doesn’t need to get into a car to go do whatever you need to do, from having dinner out or just getting some exercise,” Chin said.
Using the app comes with some perks. “What I think is really exciting about this trail is there’s prizes along the way, so you can add up points as you move along the trail and turn them in,” Chin said.
Earning 20 points gets you a Madison By Bike sticker, while 30 points results in a $5 donation to Destination Madison’s partner, the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. You can also be entered in a drawing to win a Schwinn Marshall Step-Thru Electric Bike and helmet for 100 points.
Rather than creating an app that takes up space on your phone, Destination Madison has chosen a simpler route. Users can visit the mobile passport landing page and provide their name and contact information. A link will be sent to their phone, which will open the passport in their browser, and this page can be saved as a shortcut on their home screen for easy access.
To develop this mobile passport, Destination Madison partnered with Bandwango, a Utah-based technology company that specializes in mobile web applications for travel.
Chin emphasized that a user doesn't have to own a bike, or even live in Madison, to take advantage of Madison By Bike.
“We partner with BCycle so if you’re in Madison and you don’t have a bike you can get one of theirs with a discount and take it around one of the four trails that we’re promoting,” Chin said. “Anybody can do it.”