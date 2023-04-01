Madison Ballet opened its season finale, “Ballet Beyond,” Friday night at MYArts. The evening included original work by Artistic and Interim Executive Director Ja’ Malik, a world premiere by Yusha-Marie Sorzano, and the classic “Paquita Suite” staged by Andrea Long.
Evening performances continue Saturday and April 7 and 8, in addition to family-focused matinee shows Saturday and Sunday and April 8 and 9.
The evening was a poignant reminder of the power of live performance to delight, surprise, and even awe. For Madisonians who appreciate ballet with a capital B, this is one of those rare opportunities to behold it in your own backyard.
At the beginning of Ja' Malik's "RE/COMPOSED," Bach plays and a wall of stars illuminates the stage with a solitary umbrella placed at its center. Soon, limbs emerge and retreat from behind the umbrella. Stage lights reveal more umbrellas with more limbs, creating a curious orchestra of occluded bodies. Eventually the dancers break free and discard their props, performing relentless phrase work in synchrony. It is an energizing opening.
The work is divided into eleven sections of varying cast sizes, with dancers dressed in sleek earth-tone metallic costumes by Karen Brown-Larimore and Ja’ Malik himself. Standouts include Eric Stith’s poised and powerful solo in “Sarabande” and Zaynab Miller’s electric focus as part of a trio in “Bourrees.” Both of them are promising company apprentices.
Near the piece’s conclusion, the full company huddles around Lauren Thompson, who emerges smiling and on pointe. It is as if she is announcing the season of spring; her effervescence is palpable. The work ends with the full company in celebration and the umbrellas making a final return, though their symbolism remains a mystery.
“In Grief” by Sorzano, who has danced with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, tells the story of three couples each on their own journey of loss. Seamless bodysuits, the color of the night sky, function as the thread that holds the six dancers together who weave and diverge in elegant fashion amongst each other.
The women of the cast in particular, including Shannon Quirk, Michaela King, and Megan Chiu, each rise to the occasion, showcasing their unique artistic sensibilities. The stories themselves aren’t necessarily decipherable, but the grace of the dancers is undeniable.
The evening concludes with the classical ballet showpiece “Paquita Suite,” staged by former New York City Ballet dancer Andrea Long. With two chandeliers hanging from the rafters, nine tutus, and more jewels than one can count, this piece hearkens back to childhood ideals of the form (it is thoughtfully included in the “Ballet Beyond Family Series” program).
Thompson and guest artist Da’Von Doane deliver a lovely pas de deux, though the corps de ballet shines just as bright. Fernanda Yamaguchi and Charlotte Junge both elicited spontaneous cheers from the audience for their masterful and joyous performances. Just wait for the turns.
“Ballet Beyond” concludes Ja’ Malik’s first season as Artistic Director at Madison Ballet, and it has been an exciting one. I look forward to what lies ahead.