Midway through its first full season with a new artistic director, Madison Ballet leadership shifts again with the departure of CEO Jonathan Solari, as well as School of Madison Ballet director Jacob Ashley El.
Solari joined the Madison Ballet as the company’s first CEO in June 2019. He led the company through pandemic cancellations, free outdoor performances and the appointment of a new artistic director, Ja’Malik.
Solari’s last day with the ballet will be Feb. 3, and he has accepted a leadership position with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival & Foundation in Louisiana. As the board begins a search for his replacement, artistic director Ja’Malik will also serve as interim executive director.
Ashley El danced with Madison Ballet for 15 years before taking on leadership of the school in January 2022. Richard Walters is now filling that position for the school, which offers classes for children as young as 3 years old up to adults.
Classes are held at 6734 Odana Road, where the ballet moved from Westgate Mall in spring of 2019, and the Madison Youth Arts building on the east side.
“Jonathan is leaving us in such a strong position to now expand our work on a national level,” Ja’Malik was quoted in a statement released by the ballet on Tuesday afternoon. The statement noted the ballet’s milestones under Solari’s tenure — the 40th anniversary season finale “Turning Pointe,” free public performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at parks in Delafield and Madison, and an adaptation of “The Nutcracker” performed for refugees at Fort McCoy.
Founded as the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble in 1981, Madison Ballet had a budget of about $2.2 million in 2021-22. (As a point of comparison, fellow Overture Center resident company the Madison Symphony Orchestra has a budget of about $5 million.) Artistic director W. Earle Smith spent 19 years with the company and left in 2017. He was succeeded by Sarah Stewart Schumann. Gretchen Bourg, former general manager, left in January 2022.
