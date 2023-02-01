Midway through its first full season with a new artistic director, Madison Ballet leadership shifts again with the departure of CEO Jonathan Solari and School of Madison Ballet director Jacob Ashley El.
Solari joined the Madison Ballet as the company’s first CEO in June 2019. He led the ballet through pandemic cancellations, free outdoor performances and the appointment of a new artistic director, Ja’Malik.
Solari has accepted a leadership position with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival & Foundation in Louisiana. His last day with the ballet will be Feb. 3.
A statement released Tuesday afternoon noted the ballet’s milestones under Solari’s tenure — the 40th anniversary season finale “Turning Pointe,” free public performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at parks in Delafield and Madison, and an adaptation of “The Nutcracker” performed for refugees at Fort McCoy.
Artistic director Ja’Malik will take on the duties of executive director until the ballet’s board replaces Solari.
“Jonathan is leaving us in a really great position,” Ja’Malik said. “I really enjoyed working with him, and I’m going to miss him tremendously. He has really set us up for a great future if we keep on the same path and keep elevating from here, which I see as an absolute possibility.”
National profile
Founded as the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble in 1981, Madison Ballet had a budget of about $2.2 million in 2021-22. (As one point of comparison, fellow Overture Center resident company the Madison Symphony Orchestra has a budget of about $5 million.)
Artistic director W. Earle Smith spent 19 years with the company and left in 2017. He was succeeded by Sarah Stewart Schumann. Gretchen Bourg, the ballet’s former general manager, left after a long tenure in January 2022.
The ballet has spent several months searching for a full-time development director, and will need to fill that position before a new executive director comes on. Ja’Malik hopes to fill both top leadership roles for no longer than a year or two.
“There are lots of challenges here in Madison, with us being a nonprofit,” he said. “Everyone’s looking for a development person. When you’re in the field up against UW, which can offer a substantially larger amount of money, it’s going to take the right candidate who sees the vision, believes in the vision and the dream, believes in the art form and is excited about the work we do.”
Ja’Malik wants Madison Ballet to have a national profile. To that end, the company has scheduled auditions in Chicago and New York this spring. Ja’Malik said the company has already gotten 150 responses.
School of Madison Ballet
The School of Madison Ballet is also in a time of transition. Ashley El danced with Madison Ballet for 15 years before taking on leadership of the school in January 2022.
“He went straight from the studio to the office. That’s a hard transition for anyone,” Ja’Malik said. “He did the best he could with the information and knowledge he had.
“In order for the school to grow to the next level, we need someone with a bit more experience running a school.”
Richard Walters is now serving as both the rehearsal director for Madison Ballet and the school principal for the School of Madison Ballet. The school offers classes for children as young as 3 years old up to adults. Classes are held at 6734 Odana Road, where the ballet moved from Westgate Mall in spring of 2019, and the Madison Youth Arts building on the east side.
Ja’Malik cited the proliferation of youth dance classes in Madison as one reason to re-evaluate the role of the school.
“We need an artistic vision for the school,” Ja’Malik said. Walters has “previous experience running his own projects. He has more of a global understanding of what it takes to turn our school into an academy.”
Madison Ballet intends to announce its 2023-24 season in a few months, and the end of this season will not be affected by Solari’s departure. The last show in this season, “Beyond Ballet,” is scheduled for March 31-April 8 in the Starlight Theatre at MYArts.
“We have new dancers joining us,” Ja’Malik said. “Coming to see that will give the community and parents a better understanding of what the direction we’re going in. You’ll see everybody — the youngest kids, trainees and company members, all onstage together.”
This story has been updated.