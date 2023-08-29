Can novelizations be cool again?
In the 1970s and ‘80s, the shelves of local bookstores were full of novelizations, adaptations of new movies. The books were often paperbacks written based on a screenplay, with the author in many cases not even having seen the movie they were adapting.
Novelizations fell out of favor starting in the 1990s. But when Quentin Tarantino wrote a novelization of his 2019 film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” in 2021, including scenes and characters from his screenplay that weren’t included in the finished film, it was a bestseller. Instead of a quickie book intended to promote a movie, Tarantino’s novelization served as a sort of “director’s cut” on the page for fans to dig deeper into their favorite movies.
That’s how Madison author Chris Charles and his writing partner, Danny Kravitz, are treating “The Marksman,” their new novel based on the 2021 Liam Neeson thriller they co-wrote. “Marksman” was published Tuesday by Level 4 Press. The cover lists two other authors, Robin Mercier and Ted Goeglein, as co-writers. (Charles and Kravitz are not part of the Writers Guild of America, which is currently on strike, but Charles said they sympathize with their union colleagues.)
In an interview, Charles said he and Kravitz had in mind the idea of doing a novelization of “The Marksman” back when they first sold the screenplay.
“We actually negotiated to retain the novelization from the get go,” Charles said. “We just felt that there was so much more story to tell. With a film, you really have to be concise and tell your story in 90 minutes. You can’t get into the backstory of these characters, especially in a road movie like this where everything’s unfolding very quickly. But we know we wanted to go on that journey even longer with these characters.”
The 2021 film “The Marksman,” one of the few films to get a wide theatrical release at the height of the COVID pandemic, starred Liam Neeson as Jim Hanson, an alcoholic Arizona rancher. Jim reluctantly agrees to shepherd an orphaned 11-year-old immigrant to meet family in Chicago, chased by drug cartel killers who killed the boy’s mother.
While the movie is a lean road movie, writing the novel allowed the writers to expand on the characters, such as flashbacks to the lead assassin’s initiation into the drug cartels as a child, or interludes involving the aunt who is waiting in Chicago.
“There was so much about their histories and their backstories, who they were and why they were who they were,” Kravitz said. “That was so delicious. Chris and I already knew a lot of this history, because we talked about these characters so much. It was just a chance to unpack all this cool stuff.”
Charles said the experience of watching their screenplay being made into a movie, directed by Rob Lorenz, definitely influenced how they wrote the novel. Not only did the visuals of the film (and Neeson's performance) make their way back into the novel, but Lorenz had helped shape the screenplay in the course of making the film.
"Before the movie was even shot, we knew that he was the perfect choice for the director," Charles said. "It was like looking at scenes right out of our imagination that we had been thinking about for years. So definitely the movie was very helpful as a springboard for the novel."
With Kravitz based in Chicago, the two writers worked remotely much as they had on the screenplay, sending outlines and excerpts back and forth and talking through the details of every chapter. The added presence of Goeglein was invaluable, Kravitz said.
“Chris and I are working on like 10 projects at once, so there were times where the book was a lot,” Kravitz said. “Having Ted was like having this third partner who had one goal in life, which was to write the most brilliant version of this book. He was so committed to making the best book.”
In their original screenplay, Jim dies at the end. In the movie version, it’s suggested, although the door is left open a crack to the possibility that he might survive.
In their new book version, Kravitz and Charles open that crack even wider.
“What we did in the novel is we actually planted a few seeds for a potential sequel,” Charles said. “You learn a bit more about an old war buddy that Jim served with in Vietnam, and that’s something that may be further explored should we be lucky enough to do a sequel. You learn much more about Jim’s daughter Sarah, and some of the struggles she’s having.
“So Danny and I definitely set it up. We’re hoping that the novel generates new interest in the film. Who knows? Maybe it’ll lead to a ‘Marksman 2.’”