On the table in front of him at Ancora Coffee Roasters, Madison author John Galligan has a notebook filled with scribbled words — some underlined, others connected by arrows.
It may not make sense to the average observer. But somehow that collection of scribbles will become the fifth book in Galligan’s acclaimed mystery series featuring Wisconsin rural sheriff Heidi Kick.
After writing nine novels over the past 20 years, the Madison College writing instructor said he likes to plan out his novels this way, figuring out how everything ties together, in a process that’s separate from actually sitting down and writing them.
“One of the things I’m getting better at is this stuff,” he said, gesturing at the notebook. “Doing more thinking and planning off of the word processor and outside of the actual flow of prose and story, thinking more conceptually.”
“Bad Day Breaking,” Galligan’s ninth book and the fourth in the Heidi Kick series, clearly shows the fruits of such labor. It’s a complex thriller juggling multiple characters in the fictional county of Bad Axe, from the members of a cult who have taken over an abandoned storage facility outside of town to the local vigilante group determined to drive them out.
Also in the mix is a retired ATF agent still wracked with guilt over his role in the 1993 Waco siege, and a dangerous ex-boyfriend of Kick’s just released from prison. It all ties together in a violent and virtuosic final act involving shootouts, secret tunnels and retribution.
“Bad Day Breaking” won’t officially be released until Sept. 13, but there will be plenty of copies for sale on hand when Galligan hosts an in-person book signing on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Mystery to Me, 1863 Monroe St. The event is free, but advance registration is required. It will also be livestreamed.
Galligan said that as a writer working at home, COVID didn’t have a direct impact on how he lived day to day. But he’s glad he will get to take an in-person book tour for the first time in several years and meet his readers.
“That was weird and really disappointing (to lose that),” he said. “Writing’s such a solitary thing until you do something, and then you get to come out of the basement for a couple of weeks and meet people. And it just didn’t happen.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Galligan weighed how much of a presence the virus would be in his novel. He’s no stranger to letting the real world into his books — his debut Kick novel, “Bad Axe County,” reflected the growing #MeToo movement, while the Black Lives Matter movement featured strongly in his second novel, “Dead Man Dancing.” (His third, “Bad Moon Rising,” in fact, featured a deadly disease that jumped between animals and humans, so in a sense he had already “done” COVID anyway before COVID even happened.)
In the end, COVID isn’t a presence in the book, but Galligan tapped into the mood of the times that COVID had brought.
“I decided to instead predict a general emotional distress over loss of livelihood of family,” Galligan said. “So that’s where I got the whole idea of this prosperity cult, and these lost people drifting around. That was my response, to come up with a thematic thing that I thought would be more or less in the zeitgeist in 2022.”
Galligan did a lot of research into cults, including watching the docuseries “Wild Wild Country” on Netflix and digging into the conflicting stories behind Waco, in which a standoff between FBI agents and the Branch Davidian cult resulted in the deaths of 76 cult members and several agents.
“I’m fascinated by cult leaders, who they are and what their motivations are,” Galligan said. “They share this universal narcissism to a level. They also have a degree of charisma and an instinctive nose for weakness. They’re dangerous characters.”
Galligan said a television adaptation of his books, similar in structure to “Bosch” or “Reacher” on Amazon, is in development, although it’s far from a sure thing whether it will ever get made.
“It’s very much alive and moving forward,” he said. “I think that’d be really exciting. I think that long-form TV is a perfect format. You can get an entire season out of one book, and you can really slow down and develop the characters and the themes.”
Before his Kick novels, Galligan wrote a series of mystery novels centered around his other great obsession, fly fishing. When his publisher decided to reissue the novels, starting with 2001’s “The Nail Knot,” Galligan was asked to proofread the book. He approached his two-decade-old first novel with trepidation, but was pleasantly surprised.
“I'm like, ‘Oh, wait. What if it sucks?’ And it didn't! It was really a cool experience. It’s like, ‘Man, I want to meet that guy (who wrote this book)! Oh, wait…’ That was a really empowering experience.”