For a person who spends so much time imagining the apocalypse, Scott Mitchel May is a pretty upbeat guy.
Perhaps that’s because the Madison writer and former legislative staffer has so much to celebrate lately. His first novel, the political noir-fantasy hybrid “Breakneck,” published Friday by the appropriately named Anxiety Press, and he has two other books lined up behind it. The novelette “All Burn Down” will be published later this year, and his horror novel “Awful People” follows in 2024.
“I'm a fairly happy guy,” May said over coffee at Indie Coffee recently. “I have stuff I like to do and people I love and all that good stuff. My life is pretty good.”
But May isn’t immune to the anxieties of the time, and “Breakneck,” which May described on Twitter as a “weirdo Midwestern near-future noir written for misfits,” reflects those worries to genre-busting extremes. The main narrative of the book is a serial killer thriller, as a detective tracks a murderer in Madison who believes he is the incarnation of an Irish demigod.
The hunt is played out against a political landscape where America appears to be coming apart at the seams, where the U.S. President is a maniac and separatists in the American Southwest threaten to secede from the country.
May said that while there are plenty of post-apocalyptic books and movies out there, he wanted to write something that was pre-apocalyptic.
“There's two schools of thought about all the challenges that Earth is facing right now,” May said. “One is ‘Star Trek,’ and one is ‘Mad Max.’ Either smart people are going to save us, or there's the other one.
“And I started thinking about dystopias. Everyone likes to write the chunk after (the apocalypse), but there has to be a fairly dumb period before ‘Mad Max’ happens, right? Where just everyone's making the wrong sort of decisions. So I wanted to write a book about that.”
Kerouac at an early age
While May might have started fiction writing later in his life, reading was a big part of who he was for as long as he can remember. In second and third grade, he recalls teachers making a big deal that he was reading well ahead of his grade level. A year later, though, he was diagnosed with ADHD, and “it all went very quickly from being focused on what I could do to focused on what I couldn’t do.”
But May kept reading — referring to himself as “the nerdiest high school dropout ever” — and was drawn to edgier material that inspired his later writing career.
“I would ditch class to go read Shakespeare. I was reading Kerouac and (Hunter S.) Thompson. I remember that just really sort of snapping me into a different mode. You can create stuff that's different. That's weird. That's, you know, a little bit naughty, a little bit purposefully misbehaving.”
May went on to get a literature degree from Edgewood College, and worked for years in the Wisconsin Capitol, most recently as the communications director for Sen. Chris Larson. But he became disillusioned and dispirited at seeing how politics worked from the inside, in a system that seemed designed to prevent real change.
“The ultimate thing I'm trying to drive at is that there's these little decisions that get made that sort of reinforce and buttress the worst that can possibly happen in politics,” May said. “The systems that we have set up to move change along also have these backstops that keep things right where they’re at.”
It was eight years ago that May started writing, almost as a dare from his wife, who said she was tired of hearing him say that he could write a book better than the one he was reading. He published his first collection of short stories, “Dekalb, Illinois, is a Paradise What Eats Its Own” in 2022, and started getting interest from agents and small publishers.
May said he prefers to work with smaller presses rather than mainstream publishers because smaller presses are more likely to take a chance on more adventurous books than the big companies.
Think globally, write locally
As dark as his books get, May said he sees some signs of hope in his real life with the “think globally, act locally” approach. He took up skateboarding last year, and got in a dispute with the city’s Parks Division when it kept a skate park closed during normal operating hours. Eventually, May prevailed and got employees to keep the park open.
“The point I'm trying to make is while we have huge things that are probably beyond any one of our individual control, and are probably subject to forces, we are never going to get our hands around, you will find spots in your life where by focusing on what you can do, you will have an impact. And then that opens up broader discussions with broader groups.”