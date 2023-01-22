To view artist John Hitchcock’s work — prints of buffalo skulls, horses and deer, Native words crafted in neon light, paintings inspired by Indigenous beads — is to glimpse where he grew up, on Comanche tribal lands in the American Southwest.
Hitchcock is a professor of printmaking in the Art Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has lived in the Midwest for more than two decades, but he doesn’t think of it as “home.”
“It’s hard to let go of where your people are from,” Hitchcock said. “This is Ho-Chunk territory, we’re all visitors here.”
For his subjects, Hitchcock looks to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Fort Sill, a U.S. Army base.
“For me, to go back home — I’m looking at space in Oklahoma that was Indian territory, next to the oldest field artillery training base in the United States,” Hitchcock said. “And looking at that versus this beautiful mountain range. I travel back there all the time, and look at that as inspiration.”
Hitchcock sends work around the country for various exhibitions. Locally, Hitchcock’s art is on view at the Madison Municipal Building (look for three hung fabric works near a stairwell).
A show of work by Indigenous artists curated by Diné artist Dakota Mace, “Reclaiming Identity,” recently closed at the Trout Museum in Appleton — Hitchock’s piece “Blanket Songs” was one part of it.
“Blanket Songs” is also the title of a new album and multimedia installation opening Jan. 27 at the Grunwald Gallery, on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.
Hitchcock spoke with the Cap Times about his artistic roots, narrative resilience and what Native heritage means to him.
Tell us a little bit about your artistic origin story.
I’m an artist, musician and professor, and I’m originally from Medicine Park, Oklahoma. My mother’s side of the family is Comanche and Kiowa, and my father’s side is Northern European. He’s from Michigan, around Holland.
My grandmother was a beadwork artist. She would sit me down while she was beading at the table and show me these geometric shapes. I started to draw on the sketchbook she gave me — she would tear pieces of brown paper bag and ask me to draw the shapes. She had me go outside and look at the flowers outside, the rose garden. She was really teaching observational drawing.
She said, 'Think about the types of drawing you’ve been doing, and I want you to imagine a design of your own.'
You are a musician as well as an artist. What do you play?
I play pedal steel guitar, regular guitar, a little bass. I just recently began introducing music into my installations and bodies of work.
I’m collaborating on an album called 'Blanket Songs' with Nate Meng and the band, the Stolen Sea. We just recorded the album this weekend, and we’re going to have a release of it in Lexington, Kentucky.
What’s on that album?
It’s a combination of stories — I have some recordings of my grandmother singing. Marla Nauni is a Comanche singer from Lawton, Oklahoma; she’s going to be on the album. I’m telling ghost stories. The visuals are in reference to the stories — the language and intense color and the beaded regalia I grew up around.
What does your current artistic practice look like?
I work a lot in multimedia, doing a lot of neon and textile, and I teach printmaking. I’ve always explored sound and video. I’m looking at how narratives are created. But also looking at resilience, and how survival through translation of imagery and sound and carrying on of belief systems can be passed from generation to generation.
It’s all about relationships between community, land and culture, and how that functions.
We read recently about a young local artist who had claimed Indigenous heritage not their own. What was your response to that news?
I think it’s a very painful situation, and it will take a lot of time to heal for everyone. The community had embraced her. For me, being Indigenous is more than what you look like … basically, it’s where you come from, where your family’s from. Who are your relatives? What are the customs and beliefs you grew up with.
I think you have to respect the decisions of the tribes, the people she claims. (Kay LeClaire claimed ancestry in four tribes, the Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee.) It’s up to the tribes, to the nations, to make those decisions. It’s not on us. They make the decision to verify, accept or reject.
Do you intend your work to spark conversations about Native people and art?
I think it’s a contribution to the time, to the moment. It’s honoring my family, honoring where I come from. It’s also bringing others into the fold that I have not had an opportunity to collaborate with, like Marla Nauni, who’s a very well-respected Comanche. She’s had appearances on “Reservation Dogs” and “Yellowstone” and “Prey.”
There’s this moment right now where people from the Indigenous culture have this platform to speak. I think it’s a powerful time. Anytime we have a moment to speak of our family, our lineage, our culture and our customs — that’s part of it.
I have a unique personal role in this, being bicultural. I’m coming from various perspectives, a mix of many. That makes it even more complicated, because you have an internal dialogue about acceptance within your own people, and acceptance outside of that.
What has your family’s response been to your art work?
The biggest memory of anybody speaking about my work to me was my Comanche grandmother. She said, 'You’re always honoring me.' That was the best. That’s important, I think, to honor where you come from, to learn from it, but also bring in other collaborators. I think a lot of Indigenous artists do that.