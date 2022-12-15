From a few steps away, Pat Kroth’s 2019 piece “Life Routes,” looks like the roots of a tree, or perhaps the branches of a river.
Viewers must get quite close to notice everything Kroth has woven in: Tootsie Roll wrappers. Trident gum wrappers. Little flags from Hershey’s Kisses. A Pennsylvania stamp, a ripped corner of a map, buttons, netting and lace.
Kroth’s intricately layered art quilt is one of nearly 30 textile artworks that invite a closer look in “Roots, Our Foundation,” which opened this week in Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery. “Roots” will be up through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with a reception and artist’s talk on Friday, Jan. 20.
Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists (MCFA), founded in 1999, issued an open invitation to its 40-odd member to make something for the show. Most pieces are recent, created within the last two years. They look inviting, but none of them should be touched (Overture has installed hand-print “Do not Touch” indicators around the art).
Just one work isn’t yet complete — an interactive piece meant to be added to by visitors on Saturday, Jan. 14.
At that workshop, MCFA invites visitors of all ages to make a butterfly to add to panels made of petticoat netting that now sway gently from the ceiling, near the Henry Street entrance to the arts center. There will be 20 artists on hand to help people stitch, bead and embellish their butterflies.
When the fiber artists’ had such an event several years ago, some 300 people showed up to make leaves for a “community tree.”
“We had a beautiful mix of all ages, all abilities,” said Marty Petillo, an organizer. “People finished their piece in 15 to 30 minutes, so there was a lot of room for participation.
“We just really want to inspire people to get creative,” Petillo added. “We’re hoping that this is one of the building blocks in their foundation of creativity. We let them play with fiber and embellishments, and hopefully that will spur an interest to do more.”
‘Connection with a needle and thread’
The “Roots” show is a big, exciting deal for the fiber artists’ group. Hundreds of people will be coming through Overture Center this month to see “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker.” The MCFA pieces will be more visible than at a library, senior center or quilt store.
“The show at Overture is very special,” said Gini Ewers, who helped organize it.
Ewers, who made a three-layered piece with netting to create a sense of depth, was fascinated to see how her fellow artists interpreted the theme.
“We have people who are weavers, and people who do beading and embroidery and make art quilts,” Ewers said. Some artists work with “surface design, which includes painting on fabric and other kinds of alterations to fabric.
“There’s a really huge range of techniques,” she said. The show “is a nice opportunity for people to see the variety that is encompassed by fiber arts.”
Membership in MCFA requires little more than a love of fiber arts and $20 a year. Many group members started as traditional quilters, and may still work that way in addition to their more expressive art pieces.
“We were taught embroidery when we were little girls, or we made doll clothes,” Ewers said. “We’ve had some kind of a connection with a needle and thread, and with manipulating fabric.”
Some pieces in “Roots” trace their lineage to traditional quilting literally, using the form in a representational way (Laura Gottlieb’s “Homage to the Anonymous Quilters Who Preceded Us,” depicts an African-American woman quilting in a 1930s smokehouse).
Others, like Jane Foos’s “Cave Painting,” are more abstract. Geke De Vries, the group’s only weaver, stitched silk flower patterns into hand-painted tencel (like rayon) for “Tulips — Fields of Flowers,” a richly colored tapestry.
Donna Sereda-DeNovo’s “Wiñay,” based on a photograph by William Schaefer, has realistic lines with the layered depth of an oil painting, made using tulle, raffia, colored pencils and embroidery floss, among other things. LaVay Scott recreated a color-blocked forest scene for “Surround Me — Family & Nature as One.”
“She has a couple of sons, and they went on camping trips,” said Ewers. “This was part of her reflection on that. It was interesting for her to try to create the birch logs to get the dimension she wanted.”
Several pieces are very personal (and not for sale). Eileen Daniels included sepia-toned family photographs in “My Irish Roots.” Spheanie Leisering’s “Security Blanket” was made from her own deconstructed baby clothes.
“They’re very dense,” Ewers said. “It’s really fun to hear some of the artists explain their pieces.”
Jean Leeson, for example, was describing her machine-quilted, floral piece “Hellebore,” from 2020 — “she got that plant (hellebore, a type of buttercup) from a friend who was diagnosed with cancer,” Ewers said. “She incorporated into that piece words about her feelings, about that friend, the opportunity to regenerate or regrow. There’s a lot that goes into these.”
Art quilting
Membership in MCFA requires little more than a $20 yearly membership fee and the love of fiber arts. The group, which does not have centralized leadership, began meeting online during the pandemic and has continued in a hybrid format to accommodate members who live outside of Madison.
“We don’t really have a structure. It’s very collaborative,” Petillo said. “We started as a combination of what I would call professional artists, or people who make art for a living, and hobbyists. Anybody could be a member, provided they create.
“We didn’t want people just to come to meetings, we wanted them to show others what they were doing. And we learn a lot from each other because of that.”
Petillo has been a member of MCFA since the beginning, for more than 20 years. Ewers joined after she retired six years ago. This is “the biggest group we’ve had in awhile,” Petillo said. Currently, all members are women.
“Needlework hasn’t always been just a female occupation, it hasn’t been restricted to women,” Ewers said. “But I think the sense that people have about quilts is the thing on your bed. Your grandma made it, you know?
“That’s certainly part of our foundation,” she added. “But it’s not the soul of the thing that most of us are engaged in now. I still make traditional quilts for family members and donation. But the real creativity and opportunity to express myself is in the art quilting.”