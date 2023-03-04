 Skip to main content
Latino Art Fair in photos

The 9th Annual Latino Art Fair on Friday at Overture Center for the Arts celebrated the rich roots of Latino art and culture in south central Wisconsin. 

Artists exhibited and sold their work, from paintings, photography, pottery and jewelry, to music and more. Among the featured artists were Rodrigo Carapia and Issis Macias, whose show, "Bajo el Mismo Cielo / Under the Same Sky," is up through March 12 at 201 State St.

The Latino Art Fair was co-presented with Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD).

Latino Arts 030323 15-03042023110213

Patrons arrive at the Latino Art Fair as they walk past artwork by Rodrigo Carapia and Issis Macias at Overture Center. The artworks are collaborative paintings, where Macias painted the base layers of color and texture and Carapia layered his own designs in simple black lines.
Latino Arts 030323 02-03042023110213

Crowd participants follow Marlene Patiño, left, as she leads them through a dance to music performed by CumbiaCachaca during the Latino Art Fair at Overture Center.
Latino Arts 030323 01-03042023110213

Artist Jessica M. Gutierrez, left, talks with Jojo Creary and Laura Graham as they look for artwork during the Latino Art Fair. Gutiérrez is a Nicaraguan-American watercolor artist. 
Latino Arts 030323 16-03042023110213

Patrons peruse artwork during the 9th annual Latino Art Fair, co-presented by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD). 
Latino Arts 030323 11-03042023110213

Jojo Creary looks through prints and cards painted by Jessica M. Gutierrez at the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 07-03042023110213

Johan Galindo, left, and Pamela Mesa, of CumbiaCachaca, perform traditional Colombian music during the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 12-03042023110213

Jessica M. Gutierrez thumbs through a variety of prints as patrons peruse artwork during the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 03-03042023110213

Marlene Patiño dances to music performed by CumbiaCachaca during the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 09-03042023110213

Marlene Patiño dances to music performed by CumbiaCachaca during the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 05-03042023110213

Pamela Mesa, a member of CumbiaCachaca, sings while playing the drum during a performance of traditional Colombian music at the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 14-03042023110213

A patron at the Latino Art Fair takes in a painting collaboratively painted by Rodrigo Carapia and Issis Macias at Overture Center.
Latino Arts 030323 04-03042023110213

Johan Galindo, a member of CumbiaCachaca, sings while playing the drum during a performance of traditional Colombian music during the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 08-03042023110213

Camila Buckner, 4, dances with Marlene Patiño during the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 13-03042023110213

William del Moral, right, and his wife Brenda look on during the Latino Art Fair at Overture Center. Del Moral’s paintings are inspired by his Caribbean and Puerto Rican ancestry as well as the variety of places he has lived in the United States.
Latino Arts 030323 10-03042023110213

Artist William del Moral, left, talks to Angelica Euseary, center, and Isaac Trussoni during the Latino Art Fair.
Latino Arts 030323 06-03042023110213

Mariana Caso dances with her daughter Miranda Ramirez as they listen to music performed by CumbiaCachaca during the Latino Art Fair. 

