It doesn’t surprise author Lan Samantha Chang that some readers don’t care for Leo Chao, the larger-than-life, charismatic, tyrannical father at the center of her 2022 novel “The Family Chao.”
As a character, Leo is a challenge. He’s dismissive of women, arrogant and easily angered. He’s kind of a jerk.
Still, “I actually like Leo Chao in a lot of ways,” Chang said. “He’s very blunt, you know? And I find that refreshing. I feel that there’s something admirable about the man.”
Chang was raised in Appleton and has run the Iowa Writers’ Workshop at the University of Iowa for 17 years. Her presentation at the Wisconsin Book Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Library is part of a mini-Midwestern tour. She’s set to give a reading at the Fox Cities Book Festival the following night.
“The Family Chao” is set in a small town much like Appleton, as a family gathers for Christmas dinner in their father’s business, Fine Chao Restaurant.
The oldest son, William (“Dagou,” or “big dog,” is his nickname), has been running the restaurant. At 33, his engagement of over a decade is on the rocks thanks to a new love interest. And he’s let himself get deep into debt, hoping that his father will soon make him a partner in the business.
Middle son Ming is the most financially successful, having made his way in New York. But he’s lonely and struggles with self-hatred. Ming doesn’t even intend to stay for Christmas dinner.
James, the youngest, is a college student. He’s a bit flaky and easily distracted, sweetly in love with the girl who works at the Asian market, and devoted to his family.
Their mother, Winnie, left “Big Leo” Chao when James left for college, and her health has been fragile. She lives at a kind of women’s community center called the Spiritual House, which Chang modeled off a Buddhist temple in New York’s Chinatown. (Chang based the Chao family dog, Alf, on a real dog, too.)
Everyone has a complicated relationship with Leo, a man with few morals and fewer alliances. Family tensions build, and Leo is unexpectedly found dead. Midway through the book, we have a murder mystery on our hands.
Chang’s story gives Leo’s striving context, showing how he shored up his slice of the American dream among people who looked nothing like him.
“There’s definitely the sense in the town, of being surrounded by people unlike you who are suddenly aware of you,” she said. “That feeling of being a stranger in a homogenous space.”
Her admiration for Leo as a character comes in part from what he has accomplished before the book begins. Leo goes directly counter to the “model minority” myth that has pitted Asian immigrants against others.
“He arrived in this country with nothing and salted away quite a nest egg, and has raised three children,” Chang said. “He started his own business, made it flourish for 35 years. He doesn’t let himself be bossed around.
“He’s definitely not the downtrodden immigrant,” she added. “He’s kept his personality, despite the strain of moving to a new country and learning a new language.”
Chang puts a little bit of herself in each book she writes. In this case, that was the setting.
“The small city in the Midwest, in Wisconsin, and the weather,” Chang said. “The sense of a small town, some great privacy but some community — that’s what I wanted to try to write about.”
She grew up in a family of same-sex siblings (four girls, in her case) as the daughter of immigrant parents. That part is close to her experience, as is the cuisine in the restaurant. “The Family Chao” is full of rich, aromatic descriptions of food — stir-fried pea leaves, mushrooms and garlic in dumplings, pork noodles.
Chang started thinking about the Chaos in 2005, and imagines that the book is set in 2009. She began writing it in 2015 and worked steadily on the novel for the next five to six years. Being surrounded by others at the writers’ workshop was helpful to her because of the focus on “transformation and growth,” she said.
“It’s very inspiring to be surrounded by people who are finding their unique way of expressing themselves,” she said. “It gives me this awareness of how prose feels when it’s written by someone who’s doing something new. That was especially meaningful when I wrote ‘The Family Chao.’
“I felt like I could take risks and try new things, because I was surrounded by people taking risks and trying new things.”