When Jane Goodall spoke at the University of Wisconsin-Madison recently, Dean Robbins was in the audience at Shannon Hall. The former Isthmus editor and current co-editor of On Wisconsin magazine had to camp out for hours to get a rush ticket to see the 89-year-old naturalist and author speak.
It was worth it. Robbins had additional impetus to see Goodall in person. On April 4, his children’s book, “You Are A Star, Jane Goodall,” was published by Scholastic Books. Even though he didn't meet Goodall when she was in Madison — and as far as he knows, she doesn’t even know about his book — he said the experience of seeing the subject of his biography speak was a powerful experience.
“It really felt like seeing Gandhi,” Robbins said in an interview in the Great Hall at the UW Memorial Union, not far from where he saw Goodall. “The spiritual force coming off her was just overwhelming. Everybody around me felt it. I was wiping away a tear. She's just so eloquent and funny. And humble. You expect a secular saint to not have the humility, but she’s just so down to earth.”
His Jane Goodall book is the latest in a series of biographies aimed at young readers. He’s written several books that shine a light on people who the average reader might not have heard about, but whose stories have personally inspired him. He’s written books on suffragette activist Alice Paul (“Mrs. Paul and the President”) and NASA scientist Margaret Hamilton (“Margaret and the Moon”).
He flips the script somewhat for his “You Are a Star” series, looking at the lives of well-known figures like Goodall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Malala Yousafzai. His editors assign the subject to Robbins, and he uses his background in journalism to pore through books and articles about his subjects to find interesting, colorful details of their lives that other biographies might have missed.
For example, you probably knew that Goodall was the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees. But did you know that as a girl, she would dress up her cocker spaniel Rusty in pajamas? Or that, when she was a young woman working an office job, she would bring her pet hamster, Hamlette, to work? Robbins also tells the story of how Goodall got her iconic ponytail.
“It’s a surprisingly easy thing to do to find a new angle on these people,” Robbins said. “You read all the other children’s books — there’s a ton on Jane Goodall, for example, and Martin Luther King, but they’re almost all exactly the same. They take the same earnest tone and use the same anecdotes.
“I’m not saying that’s bad, but they’re pretty much the same. And if you read about Jane Goodall, she’s so funny. There’s so many idiosyncratic, eccentric details in her life. She’s very playful.”
Such details and anecdotes humanize people who might seem larger-than-life to young readers. Robbins writes the books in first person, and the pages are crammed with sidebars and two-panel comic strips brimming with interesting details.
Robbins said he’s always thinking of the young person who picks up his books and what will keep them turning pages. “You Are A Star, Jane Goodall” starts with a literal cliffhanger, as Goodall is hanging off of the edge of a mountain in Tanzania while observing a family of chimps.
“A lot of times I find in children's books, the stories just kind of sit there,” Robbins said. "They just kind of sit there, like a Wikipedia entry. I try to focus on the dramatic, like what’s going to happen next. I think the format is really conducive to putting in a lot of fun, funny, interesting, unusual details that even adult readers might not know about Jane.”
Robbins said he has turned in his draft of his next book on Yousafzai, which should be published in 2024. He’s also writing a biography of trailblazing Wisconsin jazz drummer Viola Smith, called “The Fastest Drummer,” and a nonfiction book on cartography called “The Shape of Things: How Mapmakers Picture Our World,” also set for release next year.
And he’s working on his first nonfiction book for adults with Wisconsin Historical Society Press. “Wisconsin in the World” will be a collection of portraits of people with in-state connections, whether they were born here or came to Wisconsin later in life.
“It’s very similar to writing a children’s story, because my orientation as a journalist is storytelling,” Robbins said. “How do you get people to read the first sentence and want to keep reading all the way through? So that after every paragraph, it's like, ‘What's going to happen in the next paragraph?’ That’s the challenge.”