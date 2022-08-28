When Demancea “Dee” Starr launched his podcast in April, he had no doubt about who he was trying to reach. OuttaDeeBox is, as far as he knows, the only podcast made specifically for currently and formerly incarcerated Wisconsinites.
Every two weeks, he records an interview in a studio he built in the basement of his Sun Prairie home. Some feature leaders of community organizations, while others feature people who’ve served time or are currently behind bars. What matters, Starr said, is that they offer practical advice or inspiration for those navigating life in prison or on probation or parole.
He’s also looking for new ways to highlight the talents of people in prison, like by reading their poetry or playing their music on the air. He’s currently collaborating with his wife, Rocio Starr, who’s planning an art show to feature prisoners’ work.
That dual-purpose platform, he thinks, is key to reducing recidivism.
Starr, who also has a day job at United Way of Dane County, grew up in Madison and studied audio engineering at Madison Media Institute, hoping to one day work in radio. The podcast is his first foray into the field since.
New episodes drop online every other Thursday at outtadeeboxradio.com and on all the usual podcast apps. Local listeners can catch the show on Sun Prairie’s KSUN/FM 103.5 every other Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and an abbreviated version airs on WORT/FM 89.9 every other Thursday at 5:30.
Starr spoke with the Cap Times about what he’s hoping to accomplish with his podcast, why he won’t criticize the prison system and why it’s so important to speak directly to those who’ve done time.
What personal experience made you want to create this podcast?
In my community, being locked up or being on probation and parole, that's like a normal, everyday thing. I have a brother, I have friends, I have family who are currently or formerly incarcerated. So that is a normal thing for a person like myself to go through. And you just see so many talented people (who) just don't get that shot because they either have a background or they're incarcerated right now.
When I decided I wanted to do a podcast, I wanted it to fill a need. I wanted it to be educational, impactful and serve the community. That’s a tall order, but this was near and dear to my heart, and I feel like a lot of people can relate to it.
What do you look for in your guests?
Everyone is different, so it just depends on what their expertise is. If they're coming in as a community leader, then we'll base it around that. If they come in with just life experience, we'll base it around that. I guess the main thing that I'm looking for is honesty and a message. I want them to give the younger generation some game, some wisdom, a different perspective.
What is your goal for the podcast?
My goal right now is to get my podcast into all the prisons. I have an application into the (Wisconsin) Department of Corrections right now to get on the podcast list so it can be on all the tablets in all the prisons in the state, so I can talk directly to the people and give and share with them. I'm building a platform for them, so I want them to have access to it.
It's on the radio, but not everybody has access to WORT. And I want them to be able to listen to it when they want to and (rewind) to get the information. So I'm just trying to do everything that they want me to do, make sure every little T is crossed, so I can get on that podcast list so these people can hear it. It's important.
Tell me about some of the interviews you’ve done so far.
I had Cheryl Knox on. She was a probation and parole officer for over 30 years. And I'm asking her questions like, “What are some of the pitfalls that you've seen? What can one do to stay in their P.O.’s good graces?” She gives a lot of wisdom on that. I had Dante Cottingham. He just did 20-something years and he came home. I said, “What kind of message can you give to the brothers and sisters that are still in there?”
It's a completely clean podcast. We don't bash the Department of Corrections (DOC). If (a guest says) something crazy, I'll cut it out. It's not going to help anything, and I don't want to rile anybody up. Once you’re in that type of situation, you want people to focus on something positive to keep their mind moving in a positive direction.
We know a lot of the things that the DOC does wrong, but let's try to highlight the things that they do right. A lot of people say the system is broken. It's not broken. It's working exactly how it's supposed to work, so we’ve got to work different, do things different. Tupac said it best: “We gotta to change the way we eat, change the way we live, and to change the way we treat each other. The old way wasn't working, so it's on us to do what we gotta do to survive.”
Do you hear from people inside or people who've been released who are listening to the show?
Yeah, a lot. People write in, send Facebook messages and leave reviews saying, “We really appreciate what you're doing.” Every time I talk to somebody, (they’re) like, “Hey, I got a brother, I got a cousin, I got a sister that I want you to interview.” It's always like that, because there's so many people affected.
We’ve got over 2 million people that's locked up in America, so you could throw a rock and be like, “Hey, you know somebody that's ever been to jail or prison?” and they’re gonna be like, “Yep, my brother, my cousin, my friend. Somebody.”
How does it work when you interview someone who’s currently in prison?
I just have them call in. I have one that's from a prison phone conversation, with Ivan Mitchell and John McGee. The part that says, “This call is from a facility…” I edited that out so you it just sounds like me just talking to somebody on the phone.
People loved that interview, and their friends and family loved it. It gave (those guys) a sense of pride, like, “Hey, man, we do have a voice. People do care. They’re rooting for us.” That’s what I was telling them in the interview: “Whether you’re in here or not, you’re still somebody's uncle. You’re still somebody's brother. We love you guys, and we support you guys.”
Do you feel like people aren’t getting that message enough?
Yeah. That was one of the reasons why I started the podcast: to be a voice for the voiceless, what they call the forgotten people. Out of sight, out of mind, so when you’re gone for five, six years, life’s gotta go on. To send people money regularly, to listen to their problems regularly — it's hard to get people to support you when they’re in your face, let alone when you can’t see them, can’t touch them. You’ve gotta drive two, three, four, five hours, get frisked and go through all the stress of that. It costs money and time and effort and energy. It's easier to just say, “I’ll see you when you get out.”
(Some people might say,) “Man, my brother can sing, so when he gets out, he’s gonna do this and that.” But he can still sing, so why don't we provide a platform so people can hear him sing, and he can still get to shine, so he's not in there catching another case or going bald from stress?
Of all of these people that's locked up, I think it’s about 90-some percent of these people that are coming home some day. That's gonna be your brother, that's gonna be your neighbor. So why not give them something to do now while they’re still in there or when they first come home, so they’re not going back to crime? We’ve gotta do something.
What's next for you and the podcast?
We're doing a movie called “Slam,” about four girls that band together and form a volleyball group, and enter a tournament to win a cash prize to save their church. They don't even know how to play volleyball. It's gonna be shot here in Dane County by a local director named Rafael Ragland. They want me to play myself, a podcast host (because) they like what I’m doing and they want to help the platform in any way they can.
Also, EXPO (EX-incarcerated People Organizing, an advocacy group working to end mass incarceration and discriminated against formerly incarcerated people) is having a big signing for their “Unlock the Vote” (petition). They’re seeking 50,000 signatures to present by November to give people coming home on probation or parole the right to vote.
They’re still human beings, they're still Americans, they still should be able to vote. People feel like they don't have a voice. Freedom is taken from them, so it's like you’re worthless. So I want to put that out there too.