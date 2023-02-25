The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Friday evening concert featured four pieces: two composed in the 21st century and two over 200 years earlier. This juxtaposition made for an exciting, though varied, show.
Before getting to the music, Maestro Andrew Sewell introduced the new members of the WCO: Sherri Zhang, Matthew Onstad, Trace Johnson, Victor Stahoviak, Christine Kim and Lindsay Flowers. The Madison audience gave them a warm welcome, and throughout the concert each of these new faces got a chance to show just why they were selected for their seat.
Headlining the concert, trumpeter Andrew Balio, a Madison native, performed Haydn’s famous Trumpet Concerto in E flat, a piece that has had a great impact on trumpet repertoire. It was composed in 1796 to be performed on an earlier predecessor of the modern valve trumpet, the newly created keyed trumpet, which could play many more notes in the middle and lower registers than the earlier natural trumpet. The work’s lackluster premiere, due mainly to the undesirable tone of the keyed trumpet, propelled it into relative obscurity until 1931, over 100 years after the invention of the modern valve trumpet, and has since stood as a common standard in trumpet repertoire.
The trumpet part begins simple but quickly becomes a deviously difficult part with various double tonguings and leaps in register from the very lowest to the very highest on the instrument (perhaps a means for Haydn to show off the new keyed trumpet). Balio, the principal trumpet of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, blended seamlessly with the WCO, and played with impeccable tone and clean intonation. A bit of a catastrophe befell Balio in the final ritornello of the last movement. One of his trumpet’s valves began to stick, a nightmare scenario for a soloist. But Balio expertly kept his composure and got back on track toward a strong finish.
As an encore, Balio performed a trumpet arrangement of Bach’s cantata “Ich ruf Zu dir herr Jesus Christ.” Though the arrangement is often heard with organ accompaniment, the WCO strings provided a pillowy backdrop for the soloists to shine. And shine he did, particularly in his middle and high registers.
The highlight of the concert for me, though, was the opening number, Joan Tower’s “Chamber Dance,” a piece Sewell appropriately described as “muscular, dramatic, surreal, relaxed and full-on.” Originally from New Rochelle, New York, a thriving suburb of New York City, Tower moved to Bolivia at age 8, following her father’s mineralogy career. She attributes her dedication to her craft to her father’s modeling and her composition style, especially its rhythmic characteristics, to her experiences living and playing music in various locations around South America, which can be gleaned in her “Chamber Dance.”
The work plays to the WCO’s strengths. It is an episodic piece wherein some sections require the full force of an orchestra while others feature various smaller combinations of instruments in solos, duets and trios. The piece’s title may seem deceptive — it is not really a chamber piece nor a dance number—but could be understood to mean a dance between ensembles within the orchestra. Smaller than a symphony orchestra and larger than most chamber ensembles, the WCO provided both the large sounds and more intimate textures this piece requires with finesse and strength. The violin duet between Suzanne Beia and Gerald Loughney was especially effective.
The composer of the third piece of the evening, Andre Myers, was in the audience Friday night for the WCO’s performance of his work “Changer.” Myers has described this work as contemplative. I myself was mesmerized by the pulsing rhythm and subtle textural shifts. The piece is minimalist in nature, but not the minimalism of the ‘70s and ‘80s. “Changes” has a fresh quality about it, and the WCO’s rendition stayed true to the composer’s description.
Minimalist music is not goal-oriented and often gives the impression of temporal stasis. In “Changers,” the rhythmic patterns, based within an irregular meter that alternated three 11-beat measures with a 14-beat measure, propelled the piece forward, albeit uneasily, but sustained an even keel with no real climax. Still, the WCO maintained a light air, and even the piece’s more dissonant harmonies were crisp and clean, adding to the ethereal quality of the work.
Mozart’s Symphony no. 29 in A major was a perfect end to the show. The key of A major held a significant position to Mozart, claiming only three of his more than 50 symphonies, and this symphony really felt like something special, especially performed by the WCO. Compared to Mozart’s more dramatic symphonies with driving rhythmic accompaniment, this work has a more contrapuntal texture, perfectly suited for a chamber ensemble. The second movement, which called for muted strings, sounded at times more like a string quartet than a symphony. Sewell really dug into the joyous final movement, seemingly dancing on the rostrum to the swaying 6/8 meter, leaving the audience with an upbeat close to the concert.