Immersive exhibitions of classic art prove divisive — and lucrative

Auzzie Dodson remembers feeling curious, excited and a little overwhelmed during their first trip to an immersive art exhibition.
This was about a year and a half ago at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Dodson went with three friends, one of whom was having a birthday. The focus of the show was artist Vincent van Gogh — specifically, 300 of his paintings, animated and splashed on massive screens.
“When we scale things way big or way smaller than ourselves, we have different experiences with them,” Dodson said. “Being able to sit in a room and just feel completely absorbed and transported into the painting and the space ... really interested me.”
Dodson is an art student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, set to graduate in December. They have a background in technical theater and sculpture, and they loved seeing van Gogh’s work reimagined. Dodson described the show as “a more specific and pointed museum experience.”
“To me, it’s definitely art,” Dodson said. “Is it the same as going to view a painting in a museum? No. But also I don’t want it to be that. It’s a different way to experience art.”
Milwaukee agreed. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” was extended twice. By the time it closed in January 2022, it had sold nearly 200,000 tickets over seven months, the most popular event in the Wisconsin Center’s history.
For the past two years, immersive art — lately, shorthand for large-scale, digital exhibitions — has spread across the country, taking over warehouses and convention centers in Detroit, Nashville, Cleveland and San Antonio.
On Thanksgiving, Middleton gets its own bit of van Gogh writ large when the Canadian company Lighthouse Immersive opens “Immersive Van Gogh” at a former DSW shoe store in Greenway Station. (Until very recently, the company website placed this “in the heart of Madison.”) It runs through Jan. 8.
Off-peak tickets for adults start at about $43 including taxes and fees, and many time slots have already sold out for basic admission. A VIP ticket includes a rental cushion, a poster, the ability to skip the line and a “VIP souvenir laminate.” That package costs between $86-$112.
It’s expensive for what one arts writer described as “the world’s largest screensaver.” Even people who enjoy these exhibitions tend to agree that tickets are high for a 35-minute show.
Yet the price tag hasn’t put people off. Patrons keep coming back, and so shows have too.
In Milwaukee, “Beyond Monet: the Immersive Experience,” opened on Oct. 20 and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. An immersive, 30-minute “Nutcracker” runs in the same space through December.
With the success of van Gogh shows, companies are expanding their repertoire. There have been immersive exhibitions focused on the works of Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso. Some cities have made their installation venues permanent to host a rotating lineup.
Critics hate them. Purists sniff. But as divisive as they are in the art world, immersive art exhibitions make money, so they’re not going away.
Not long after their visit to the Wisconsin Center, Dodson sprung for a VIP pass to an immersive van Gogh show in Atlanta. They picked up tickets for the Madison show back in May.
“I really like these experiences,” Dodson said. “The immersive room and the cool projections ... those really allow you to feel immersed into the artwork. As long as those elements are there, I’ll be happy.”
What is ‘Immersive Van Gogh’?
Lighthouse Immersive is among at least five companies that have produced traveling digital experiences around van Gogh, a prolific painter whose copyright conveniently ran out decades before “Starry Night” was posterified for college dorm rooms.
The exhibitions Dodson attended in Milwaukee and Atlanta were created by different companies. Milwaukee hosted “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” produced by Mathieu St-Arnaud and Normal Studio. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” which played Atlanta, was produced by Exhibition Hub and Fever.
Each one of these is a little different — some include virtual reality headsets, drawing studios, more or less text, variations among the paintings. There is always a gift shop. It is surprisingly common for multiple companies to play the same city at the same time, leading to irritation and confusion among patrons.
The show coming to Madison, “Immersive Van Gogh,” was created by Massimiliano Siccardi with a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi. It had a bump in visibility when an episode of the Netflix show “Emily in Paris” shot inside the main room.
(Emily: “Starry Night! It’s one of my favorites.” Emily’s crush: “Mine, too.” They exchange a meaningful look.)
“Immersive Van Gogh” came to Canada first in June 2020 as a pandemic-friendly drive-thru in Toronto, then expanded into a warehouse that once held the Toronto Star printing press.
A writer covering the installation in Chicago, Ted Fishman, interviewed Siccardi last year. The dancer-turned-digital artist intended to “channel the state of the artist when the source works were created, and also communicate to the audience the thoughts and sensations Siccardi himself experienced in relation to them,” Fishman wrote. “And to create theater out of them.”
“Immersive Van Gogh” invested in a Madison marketing campaign, blanketing billboards and buses with ads. As the show prepared to open here, Nick Harkin from the Chicago-based public relations firm Carol Fox & Associates gave a media tour of the Greenway Station space.
Harkin said that among 20 markets Lighthouse’s “Immersive Van Gogh” has played, Madison is the smallest so far.
“A modern, neutral space is certainly easier, and typically affordable,” Harkin said, comparing the old DSW to historic buildings in Boston, Chicago and Detroit where Lighthouse has set up.
The full footprint of the Middleton space is about 25,000 square feet, with the projection room itself making up less than half of it (10,000 square feet). “Immersive Van Gogh” can accommodate up to 200 people each hour. Projections play on a continuous loop for a 35-minute program. Harkin said more than half of visitors stay for more than one cycle.
“There’s a scene where the whole room feels like it’s breathing,” said Mackenzie Kern, global project manager for “Immersive Van Gogh.”
Kern, a former road manager for jazz musicians, has been traveling with the show for about 18 months. She said “yes” to the job before she knew what it was, just to get back on the road.
“I fell in love right away,” Kern said. “I look at this as what van Gogh would have seen in the last moments before he passed away. It’s a little movie.”
Lighthouse doesn’t discuss financial specifics, but Harkin said about 85% of revenue comes from tickets and 15% comes from the show’s substantial gift shop, which offers van Gogh-branded everything: books, posters, hair clips, shirts, magnets. The Los Angeles run sold sunflower bucket hats, baby onesies and “Starry Night” dog bowls.
Who is this for?
Patrons heading into “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience” on a mid-morning mid-week in Milwaukee take a couple of escalators to the exhibit, which spans about 50,000 square feet on one of the Wisconsin Center’s upper floors.
Viewers wander through a dark, haunted-house style entrance into a room full of projected photos and explanatory text in Spanish and English. There’s a dark hallway of plastic-y streamers that feels a little like going through a car wash (“the Prism Room”) and then the main event: The Infinity Room.
Here, images wrap the walls as animated paintings bleed into one another. Shadows from a gazebo in the center of the space cast dividing lines on the screens. Sometimes there are yoga classes here, amid the swirl of light and sound. It’s calmer than “Immersive Van Gogh,” perhaps because Monet’s work was a bit gentler, too.
On weekday mornings, attendees to the show are usually older, small groups of senior women, grandmas with babies, a few retired friends and couples.
“We have a lot of stay-at-home moms with really young kids coming through,” said Sarah Maio, Wisconsin Center District’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Later in the evening, it shifts into a singleton looking for something to do that is not just going home, a couple of friends coming after work.
“On weekends it’s a lot of date nights coming through. Like — a lot.” (Harkin at “Immersive Van Gogh” said “it’s pretty common for us to have engagements.”)
Maio believes these kinds of shows are universally accessible. They draw locals as well as visitors, and the appeal is broad: You like live entertainment, movies, music, art, being downtown on a Saturday? Try “Beyond Monet.”
“Of course, we can’t please everyone with everything,” she said. “But by and large, the majority of audiences are like, ‘this is amazing.’”
Detractors are vocal about their dismay, and objections are easy to find. Read reviews of any immersive art show in any city, and you’ll see comments like these (for “Immersive Van Gogh” in Chicago):
“This is something you can view on YouTube.”
“The biggest Van Gogh Power Point.”
“It’s a movie for $70. One room. A digital movie. A total scam.”
“A van Gogh mixtape ... felt like the gift shop was the main attraction.”
“Put on a pair of headphones playing your favorite classical music and go to the Art Institute for less than (half) the money and spend the day. At least no one there will try to sell you booze, pastry and souvenirs.”
Maio described just one patron whose complaints reached her during the van Gogh exhibition last year. This man was a van Gogh expert, she said, and he was “very disappointed.”
“I wanted to reach through the phone, and be like, ‘Oh. This isn’t for you. You’re a purist,’” Maio said.
Culture clash
Immersive art shows invite tension between “high art” and popular media consumption, a culture clash that arts writers and museum administrators have wrestled with around the country.
Museums may not even want to be put in the same category. Neither the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art nor the Chazen Museum of Art wanted to comment for this story. The art history department at UW-Madison didn’t respond to inquiries. One potential source suggested we talk to the School of Business.
Beyond their value for the dollar, immersive shows get criticized for their open commercialism and lack of context around the art they depict. An art professor quoted in the San Francisco Examiner called such exhibits “a travesty ... a way of not seeing the art, not even caring about it, really.”
“It would be lazy and predictable to say something like this cheapens van Gogh’s art,” Malcolm Venable wrote in a 2021 piece on Shondaland.com. “After all, anything that gets people to engage with art is good, and turning up one’s nose at so-called pedestrian forms of art has been done so much, it’s sort of passé.”
It is true, though, that “an immersive digital experience doesn’t offer the same type of engagement” as a painting does, Venable wrote. “You don’t have to do anything.” Those who don’t actively seek out information on the QR codes “are essentially just looking at pictures without much context.”
Art critics love to hate these shows. “Immersive Van Gogh” (that’s the one coming to Madison) was “cleaner and sexier” than its New York competition, according to the New York Times’ Jason Farago, “though not more sophisticated than the flat-screen visuals in airport terminals or sports stadiums.”
Alicia Eler described the same production in Minneapolis as “a maniacal and way-too-long TikTok video.”
“This show is not about experiencing the artist’s thick use of paints, his struggles with mental health or his expressive and vivid post-Impressionist masterpieces,” Eler wrote. “It’s about creating a spectacle out of his art and exploiting it for marketing purposes.”
In Columbus, Ohio, the local art museum opened a show of real-life van Gogh paintings at the same time “Immersive Van Gogh” came through. The same thing happened in Dallas.
In Dallas, people had three chances to see the same artist “and foot traffic, at least early on, seems to indicate ... that they would rather see a screen of the thing than the real thing itself,” said Wall Street Journal reporter Kelly Crow, on a podcast episode.
Museums and immersive shows “are going to have to play nice and get along, or they’re just going to cannibalize each other for a bit,” Crow said.
Harkin insists that “Immersive Van Gogh” is a partner to museums. He said in some cities the company has contracted with an artist in residence, though Madison’s run may be too short for this. The company is “in conversations with an array of arts organizations in Madison and Middleton ... we are working on it.”
“We love art museums,” Harkin said. “We fully encourage people to go to every art museum. But (this is) a different way of encountering art. You’re feeling not as though you’re looking at something that is static, you’re actually immersed in it.”
Madison art lovers have to leave town to see a real van Gogh. In Milwaukee, though, a person could go from “Beyond Monet” to see a real Monet landscape at the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Many see no reason to choose between an artist’s actual work and an immersive projection. Gene Knaack taught art and photography for 15 years in Spring, Texas, and decided to spend part of a recent visit with his Wisconsin family at “Beyond Monet.”
“I spent a lot of time on art history with my students,” Knaack said. “One of their favorites was Monet. I would explain to them about his vision. I would say, ‘Any of you wearing glasses, take your eye glasses off so you can see how the room looks, and then paint it that way.’”
Were Knaack still teaching when an immersive show came to town, he’d make it a field trip. He’d craft assignments around it, just like when he took students to the Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston.
“This is multimedia,” he said. “This is something they would not be exposed to. They would totally appreciate this.”
How to adapt
Immersive art in a broader sense is not new, and it does exist in Madison.
Faisal Abdu’Allah’s show “Dark Matter,” running at MMoCA through April 2, 2023, includes an enclosed installation in which viewers go in one door or another depending on the color of their eyes. One-way mirrors obscure the view of each group from the other.
Anyone who’s been to a Broadway touring show at the Overture Center in the past few years has seen screens similar to those used in “Immersive Van Gogh.” David Korins, a set designer for “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hamilton,” joined “Immersive Van Gogh” as a creative director in 2021.
Perhaps the biggest immersive art exhibition in Madison returns every fall to Olbrich Botanical Gardens. “GLEAM” invites artists to explore light through installations, some of which are interactive.
“‘GLEAM’ is different than some of the bigger canned exhibits, ‘China Lights’ as an example, where there’s a massive quantity of lights and things to look at and you’re being bombarded with images and reactions,” said Missy Jeanne, special projects manager at Olbrich.
“‘GLEAM’ is much more subtle,” she said. “It’s much more about enjoying the gardens themselves with these enhancements to the space created by artists.”
Where the main room in “Immersive Van Gogh” invites viewers to let the art wash over them, “GLEAM” asks viewers to get up, walk, approach the art and engage with it. (Jeanne said Olbrich has made improvements to access for those with mobility challenges.)
People love to snap selfies and make Instagram reels at both. People complain about the ticket price at both (“GLEAM” 2022 cost $15 for non-members). Anything immersive has capacity limits, so timed entry is a common theme.
Like any art experience, both “Immersive Van Gogh” and “GLEAM” must work to manage expectations.
“Sometimes I think people are expecting a holiday light show, that ‘China Lights’ experience,” Jeanne said. “At ‘GLEAM’ you need to take more time to — I hate to keep using the word — to be immersed. Have mindful moments about what you’re experiencing.”
“Immersive Van Gogh” does not misrepresent itself. If anything, with the proliferation of these exhibits, it’s easier to see what the experience will be like than ever. Critics often say that you’re attending an exhibition of van Gogh that involves nothing the artist ever touched or saw. But by the time they reach the door of a former DSW shoe store in Middleton, nobody should be surprised by that.
For Dodson, who in just over a week will see an immersive van Gogh show for the third time, that’s appealing. It’s also inspiring. Maybe someday, their own work could be exhibited like this, with screens and sound and brilliant digital flourishes.
“It has the potential for a lot of really great things,” Dodson said. “This could revolutionize the way that we’re thinking about art experiences, and how galleries are going to accept art as well.”