Kit Saunders-Nordeen had an interesting definition of fun. It involved fighting for fairness, fighting for funding, fighting for respect and best of all, eventually winning all those fights.
But when UW-Madison’s first director of women’s athletics spoke of the challenges she faced building a program from the ground up, she was known to add three little words about the experience: “Wasn’t it fun?”
Saunders-Nordeen earned the right to describe her decades establishing Badgers women’s sports any dang way she pleased. It was a formidable battle and ultimately, as Saunders-Nordeen knew all along, it was the right thing to do.
Doug Moe captures Saunders-Nordeen’s tireless work in his new book, “The Right Thing to Do: Kit Saunders-Nordeen and the Rise of Women’s Intercollegiate Athletics at Wisconsin and Beyond.” While the focus is on Saunders-Nordeen and Wisconsin, what happened on the UW-Madison campus was part of a sea change more than 50 years ago that transformed sports in the U.S.
“As we celebrate now how far women’s intercollegiate athletics have come, and acknowledging how far we have to go, it seems really important to remember and honor the people who helped at a time when it was really difficult,” said Moe, a Madison Magazine columnist and former Cap Times and State Journal columnist. “That’s true of administrators and of the athletes who did amazing things at a time when they didn’t get much coverage.”
The impetus for the book came from Kit’s husband, Buzz Nordeen, who believed her life was worthy of a biography. Saunders-Nordeen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012 at age 72 and died in 2021 at age 80. She left behind a wealth of information about her work at UW-Madison and beyond through two oral history projects and her doctoral dissertation.
Moe interviewed more than 30 former Wisconsin athletes and administrators who help trace the story of a program that began as mere activities for female students and turned into one that has filled arenas and won national championships.
“In talking with some of the people I interviewed, their daughters can’t believe the stories and say, ‘You couldn’t do this?’ or ‘They didn’t want you to do that?’” Moe said. “And it wasn’t that long ago.”
Saunders-Nordeen, a New Jersey native, came to UW-Madison for graduate studies in 1964 — a very different time for girls’ and women’s sports. In the earlier part of the 20th century, it was deemed that participation was good for girls and women, but competition wasn’t. Schools didn’t meet on the athletic fields or arenas to play each other, they’d mix and match for play days together.
Saunders-Nordeen always bristled at that. She welcomed any chance to compete and found ways to make it happen. That wasn’t appreciated in the 1960s at UW-Madison, which Saunders-Nordeen and her peers found out when they organized a clandestine basketball game against another college team from Illinois. The head of the physical education department, Lolas Halverson, still favored participation over competition and wasn’t happy about the game.
“They played in Lathrop Hall in the cover of darkness and when Lolas Halverson found out about it she was furious,” Moe said. “She said ‘How dare you play a basketball game!’”
Saunders-Nordeen dared to do a whole lot more in the following years. By 1970, she was named coordinator of women’s club sports and had a budget of $2,000 for 11 sports. Two years later, landmark legislation called Title IX passed “with a whisper,” Moe says, as few understood what the impact would be. While sports weren’t spelled out explicitly in the law, it prohibited discrimination based on sex in any educational program receiving federal financial assistance.
“Kit started telling her colleagues what this would mean and they said, ‘This can’t be right,’” Moe said.
Title IX wasn’t an instant fix for girls’ and women’s sports. In some ways, the fight was just getting started. Saunders-Nordeen found allies, advocates and roadblocks as the women’s programs evolved.
“You’d like it to happen sooner rather than later but you’re also working in this environment that is very resistant to it, in some instances hostile,” Moe says. “Kit had to walk that line. It was kind of her personality to be tough inside but get along as best you can and pick your battles. That was hard.”
As the athletic department evolved in the post-Title IX world, Saunders-Nordeen held other administrative roles before retiring in 1990. Shortly afterward she stood with tears in her eyes as 10,935 fans poured into the Field House to set an NCAA volleyball attendance record.
Buzz Nordeen died in 2019, and though he didn’t get to see the final book, he did see drafts that Moe showed him along the way. The book is proof that Buzz’s idea was a good one and the right one — that people should know and remember Kit’s life story and how women’s sports became what it is today.
“When you’re fighting those kinds of battles for any kind of acceptance, it’s important to not forget that 50 years later,” Moe said.
Doug Moe will discuss “The Right Thing to Do: Kit Saunders-Nordeen and the Rise of Women’s Intercollegiate Athletics at Wisconsin and Beyond” at Mystery to Me, 1863 Monroe St., at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. The event is free but registration is required. It will also be livestreamed.