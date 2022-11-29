A fresh look at “Nutcracker,” a new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” and returning favorites like “All Is Calm” are making stages merry and bright around Madison.
This holiday season features lots of choral music, from gospel carols to Handel’s “Messiah,” as well as goofy “Guys on Ice,” celebrating 25 years of snowmobile suits and male friendship at the Barrymore Theatre after Christmas.
In addition to these events, the drive-thru Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park, 1156 Olin Court, is open now from dusk until dawn, running through Jan. 1.
Zoo Lights, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Henry Vilas Zoo, will twinkle through Dec. 30. Tickets cost $10 and the event is closed on Christmas Eve/Day; until then, Santa will be on hand for photos.
And the Holiday Express, a flower and model train show at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, opens Dec. 3 and runs daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of the year.
The list below is not exhaustive. Some events, like the Tudor Holiday Dinners at the Wisconsin Union, have already sold out. Some are not specifically “holiday,” like the Star Wars-themed “Panto-lorian” opening Dec. 16 at the Bartell Theatre. Others are further outside of Madison, like the musical “White Christmas,” now onstage at Fireside Dinner Theatre.
Last year’s holiday arts season was cut short by the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. At this time COVID transmission rates are low, but some companies may ask patrons to wear protective face coverings if that changes. Check with the venue before you go.
“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914”
Four Seasons Theatre has found an enthusiastic audience for this lovely piece created by Theatre Latté Da co-founder Peter Rothstein. Describing itself as a “docu-musical,” “All Is Calm” focuses on a single, transcendent moment of peace, a “Christmas truce” on the trenches of the Western front.
Director Brian Cowing and music director Randal Swiggum lead this production, which features songs like “Keep the Home-Fires Burning,” “Will Ye Go to Flanders?” and of course, “Silent Night.” Writing about Four Seasons’ first staging of “All Is Calm” in 2019, Gwen Rice praised the show’s message, as well as the “gorgeous collection of Christmas carols, both in English and in German.”
“The reminder that peace is possible, even in the darkest, most desperate places, even temporarily, is a much needed message,” she wrote, “now and throughout the year.”
This show is recommended for ages 12 and older.
Thursday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Dec. 11
Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$20-$35
Running time is 80 minutes, no intermission.
A Madison Symphony Christmas
Book-ended by carols in the lobby and a concluding sing-along, the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert invites everyone to join in. Maestro John DeMain leads a full orchestra in holiday-centric symphonic works and orchestral pops.
Featuring soloists Adriana Zabala and Nathan Stampley, the Madison Symphony Chorus, the Mt. Zion Gospel Choir and ensembles from the Madison Youth Choirs, this concert series promises to be a huge, festive kick off to the holiday season.
Note: For more classical holiday tunes, join MSO organist Greg Zelek for a free community carol sing on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. in Overture Hall.
Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2:30 p.m.
Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$20-$98
madisonsymphony.org/event/2022-madison-symphony-christmas
Handel’s “Messiah”
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and the Festival Choir of Madison change venues occasionally for this annual tradition — the performance of G.F. Handel’s majestic “Messiah,” known for its commanding arias and rapid melismas. Soloists will include soprano Sarah Lawrence, alto Susan Davies, tenor Gene Stenger and baritone Christopher Burchett.
Tickets go quickly for this popular performance, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. (Note that this is not a sing along, and we were not able to find any as of press time.)
Bonus: Can’t get enough “Messiah?” To see a full-length contemporary ballet set to recorded excerpts of this music, check out Magnum Opus Ballet’s “Full Light,” set to perform in Stoughton and Madison respectively on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 16.
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave.
$35
wcoconcerts.org/events/handels-messiah-fcc
Running time is 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Studio Dansu presents “A Nutcracker Masquerade”
Studio Dansu owner and choreographer Jayme Shimooka presents a contemporary retelling of “The Nutcracker,” danced by the young performers at Studio Dansu. Travel to the Land of Sweets, the Land of Amusements and the Land of Flowers with “A Nutcracker Masquerade,” onstage at the Bartell Theatre in downtown Madison.
Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.
$20 general admission, $16 kids under 10
bartelltheatre.org/2022/a-nutcracker-masquerade-2
“The Little Matchstick Girl”
Faculty members at Central Midwest Ballet in Middleton choreographed this adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale. “The Little Matchstick Girl” follows a young girl on a “Christmas Eve journey (to) find a lost necklace, see flames dance, (see) shooting stars fly and attend a family reunion.”
If your little one might be too antsy for Overture Hall and the big “Nutcracker,” maybe try this one first — the company calls the show a perfect fit for “new to ballet” audience members.
Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.
Oregon High School Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon
$20 adults, $15 children
cmballet.org/thelittlematchstickgirl
Streaming tickets available Dec. 24-Jan. 21.
“A Christmas Carol”
Charlotte T. Martin, a young writer and literary manager with Madison roots, wrote the newest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic taken up by Children’s Theater of Madison. Martin’s “A Christmas Carol” will have its world premiere in the Capitol Theater, with LaShawn Banks — a marvelous comic actor, with great range — in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Brian Cowing directs this production, in which we are transported to Victorian England and the story of a miserly, lonely old man and his ultimate redemption through the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future.
There will be sensory kits, including noise-reducing headphones, available at all performances. “Christmas Carol” is recommended for children age 7 and up.
Saturday, Dec. 10-Friday, Dec. 23
Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$48-$72
Running time is about 2 hours with one intermission.
Madison Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”
The largest production of “The Nutcracker” in the city, Madison Ballet’s production takes over Overture Hall starting on Friday, Dec. 16, and runs through Christmas Eve.
Sara Stewart Schumann was the artistic director of the ballet for several years between W. Earle Smith’s retirement and Ja’Malik’s start with the company. She and Thomas Mattingly re-choreographed portions of the ballet for 2021 with support from other artists. For example, the Chinese divertissement (a short dance within a ballet) was choreographed by Madison Ballet soloist Yu-Jhe Sun in consultation with Yaqi Wu, a Madison-based traditional Chinese dancer. Soloist Michelle Ramos is now a co-producer of the Spanish divertissement as well.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra joins the ballet once again for this production, playing the full Tchaikovsky score. The show is appropriate for all ages.
Friday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 24
Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$19-$95
madisonballet.org/performances
Running time is about 2 hours with one intermission.
Songs for Hope 10th Annual Holiday Music Spectacular
Prenicia Clifton and Seein’ is Believin’ brings this evening of holiday music back to Overture Center, this year featuring the Adrian Dunn Singers and an excerpt of his work, “The Black Messiah.”
Clifton, an opera singer and teacher, started Songs for Hope’s holiday spectacular (also written as Songs4Hope) in 2012 in honor of her father, a teacher and advocate for youth.
Each year the event raises funds for a youth-oriented beneficiary — after-school programs, holiday gifts for kids, enrichment initiatives. This year the show will support “life readiness programming” for young adults in Dane County, and will also feature a holiday market featuring Black vendors from around the state.
Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
The Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$14-$104
seein-is-believin.com/songs4hope
Running time is 3 hours.
“Snow Samba”
The Wisconsin Chamber Choir takes as the title for its annual winter concert the world premiere it will sing by composer Ann Millikan. This high-level community choir under the direction of Robert Gehrenbeck will perform arrangements of favorite carols and music about winter. Composers include Claude Debussy, Astor Piazzolla, Abbie Betinis, Stephen Chatman and Giles Swayne (“Magnificat II” and “Nunc dimittis II,” featuring organist Mark Brampton Smith).
Get a sense of what these wonderful singers sound like on YouTube (search for “Out of Darkness, Light,” the 2021 program).
Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave.
$25 adults, $5 students
wisconsinchamberchoir.org/snow-samba
“Stanley Gospel Carols 13”
Leotha and Tamera Stanley have been writing and leading gospel-style carols, both originals and renditions of classics, for over a dozen years. At this year’s concert the Stanleys’ choir, made up of 10 singers representing Mt. Zion Baptist Church and other churches from the area, will be accompanied by a small orchestra at High Point Church.
Note: One of the MSO’s “Parties of Note,” fundraisers for the symphony, will feature the gospel choir as well. Tickets cost $70 for that event set for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:15 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Find out more at madisonsymphony.org/ticket/the-stanleys-gospel-carols.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.
High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Road
$10-$25
Running time is about 2 hours.
Dance Wisconsin presents “The Nutcracker”
Dance Wisconsin’s classic production of “The Nutcracker” will feature a live orchestra, the Monona Grove High School Singers and a cast that draws dancers from all over southern Wisconsin.
Soloists this year will be Cara Marie Gary, previously a member of the Joffrey Ballet, and her partner Walter Garcia, who began his dancing career with the National Ballet of Cuba and most recently performed with Florida Classical Ballet. These two were also the soloists in 2021.
Katy Batterman with Dance Wisconsin noted that Gary and Garcia are not only exceptional dancers, she said, they are mentors too — “wonderful examples” for the company’s young performers, who take time to answer questions and give feedback.
Students, seniors and groups are eligible for reduced-price tickets ($17-$45) for the show in Shannon Hall.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
Shannon Hall, UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.
$26-$50
dancewisconsin.org/2022-2023-season
“Guys on Ice”
Marvin and Lloyd’s funny, deeply Midwestern friendship turns 25 years old this year, as “the hit ice fishing musical” that premiered in Door County celebrates a quarter century onstage.
“Guys on Ice” was written by the late Fred Alley (“The Spitfire Grill”) and James Kaplan as a celebration of northern Wisconsin life and the bonds formed in those little shanties that pop up every winter on the lake.
This tour of “Guys on Ice,” produced by Go Fish Productions, features Doug Mancheski and Steve Koehler as buddies who sing songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” “Fish is the Miracle Food” and “The Beer in the Bucket.” Performances in Madison start in the Barrymore Theatre just after Christmas and run until New Year’s Eve.
Monday-Saturday, Dec. 26-31
Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.
$35
barrymorelive.com/event/guys-on-ice
Running time is about 1 hour and 45 minutes with one intermission.