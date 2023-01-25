Long-distance relationships can be hell. Maybe you’re in Wisconsin and your partner gets an internship in Chicago. Maybe you’re the King of the Underworld, and the Queen likes to spend summers up with the living. Maybe you’re a young lover on a long, lonely walk in the dark and forbidden from looking behind you — to see if your true love is still following.
To sustain that love, it takes a lot of faith — in others, and in yourself. Faith, and the challenges that can shake it in troubled times, is at the heart of “Hadestown." The national touring production of the Tony- and Grammy-winning musical is at Overture Hall this week for a sold out run.
It’s an ambitious musical that mixes grand themes, clever visual flourishes and infectious songs, and shows that the musical form is just as able to handle big ideas as any other theatrical form. Folk singer and playwright Anais Mitchell takes the ancient Greek myth and transmutes it into a more modern piece of folk mythology, shifting the archetypes to reflect the unease of modern times.
The showstopper of the night is Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, who tells the tragic love story of Orpheus (Chibueze Ihuoma) and Eurydice (Hannah Whitley). From the moment Graham appears onstage in a gleaming silver suit and arches an eyebrow, he has the audience in the palm of his hand.
He’s hilarious, sexy and soulful, and every moment of the play I wanted to check and see what he was doing. The other main performances are fine, often more than fine, but it’s like trying to expect a viewer to pay attention to the main plot while somebody is setting off fireworks at the right of the stage.
The shabby-chic set design looks like a faded New Orleans nightclub, with a half-dozen musicians on stage performing ingratiating jazz-blues numbers. (Between this and “Come From Away,” I have become an easy mark for onstage players in a musical.)
The costumes are a mix of 1920s-glitz and Depression-era glum, with the dancers dressed in Carhartt jackets and khakis. In the second act, when the characters descend into the hellish underworld, the set effectively transforms into a brutal factory, the grease-streaked dancers moving in exhausted synchronicity as they trudge around and around a rotating stage, endlessly.
There are references to climate change (“A storm is coming”) and it’s probably not a coincidence that Hades (Matthew Patrick Quinn) leads a “Build the wall” chant in one song. But Mitchell is aiming for something less contemporary and more elemental, and “Hadestown” is eloquent in depicting the pitched battle between hope and despair. The former is represented by Orpheus, an impossibly naive young poet who falls for the more worldly Eurydice.
Despair emerges in the form of Hades, a tempter in a metallic duster who offers downtrodden souls the chance to trade the uncertainty of life for the certain drudgery of death, toiling in his underworld foundry. The angel-and-devil struggle of the two is evident in their singing voices; Ihuoma’s is choir-boy high and angelic, while Quinn’s sneering double bass sounds a lot like Thurl Ravencroft, immortalized for “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
While Orpheus may win the moral battle, Hades seems to win the musical one, as Quinn’s magisterial numbers like “Why We Build The Wall” linger in the ear more than Ihuoma’s ballads. Brit West makes the most of an underimagined role as Hades’ wife, Persephone, particularly on the boozy “Our Lady of the Underground” that opens Act II. The late-life love story of these two gods may be more affecting than that of those two crazy kids, Orpheus and Eurydice.
When Eurydice succumbs to Hades’ offer and joins the underworld, it’s up to Orpheus to head down the “back way” to Hades to rescue her. There is a point in the second act where “Hadestown” threatens to descend into a generic inspirational story about rising up against oppression.
But the musical regains its stride (no pun intended) when it comes to Orpheus’ long walk of faith, staged with brilliant visual motifs, like swinging lanterns that represent the flares of doubt in his mind. I won’t spoil the ending for those who don’t know the myth, but “Hadestown” stays stubbornly true to its tragic overtones while finding room for grace and hope. “It’s a sad song,” Hermes says, “an old song from way back. But we’ll sing it again.”
They’ll sing it again, every night through Saturday, plus matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. It shouldn’t be missed.