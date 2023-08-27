Geoffrey Asmus went from a triple major to a two-drink minimum

Geoffrey Asmus graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013 with degrees in religious studies, history and Asian languages and cultures.
But the education that he really uses today is the one he got at the other end of State Street, telling jokes in front of roomfuls of strangers at Comedy on State's open mic nights.
Asmus is now a national-touring comedian, whose first stand-up special, "The Only Funny White Man," is now streaming on YouTube.
In a phone interview from his home in Brooklyn, Asmus said he was excited come to Madison and the place where it all began, headlining at Comedy on State with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5-$20 with a two-drink minimum, and attendees must be 18 or older.
He talked with the Cap Times about open mic nights in Madison, how he developed his "dirty but smart" comedic style, and why now is "probably the best time to be a comedian and the worst time to be a human being."
What’s it like coming back to the club where you started?
It’s a very surreal thing. My first open mic there was 2013. It’s very cool to see the progression. A lot of the same staff still works there. There’s a lot of memories, a lot of drunken nights. Even before I did comedy, the first comedy show I saw was there. It’s been a long road.
Do you remember who you first saw there?
I think it was Cy Amundson. Midwest comic, very funny. I saw him in college in 2011. We used to go to the Open Mic night, and then, I don’t know if they still do this, but Thursday nights were $2 for college students. We’d just get hammered. I would get two Grasshopper drinks, these ice cream drinks, and then we’d go to the Plaza afterwards for $2 Long Islands. That was like our Thursday night for two years.
Did you have an inkling you’d get into stand-up comedy when you came to Madison?
I did not. I knew vaguely what stand-up was but I had never really thought about it. I thought you had to be in a movie first and then you became a stand-up comedian. When it’s actually the reverse almost every time. I didn’t know about it until I came to Comedy on State, so it’s so cool that I’m headlining there. I guess they’ve remodeled it, but it’s the same room.
Do you have anything you want to do in your off hours while you’re back in Madison?
I might go to the Plaza, but I’m too old. I went there a year or two ago and there were these 21-year-olds, and I was this lecherous old man trying to be cool. I’m definitely going to the Badger game on Saturday. I’m definitely going to the farmers market. Maybe take a run out to Picnic Point. I’m coming in a day early to do the open mic because that’s the open mic where I started.
What was it like when you took the plunge and started doing open mic night?
A couple of my friends were like "They’re funny, but you’re funnier." I spent about a year writing jokes before I got the courage to go up in April 2013.
The open mic in Madison is known to be one of the best in the country. You have 200 college kids there, and you get spoiled because you think it’s going to be like that everywhere. Pretty much every other open mic in the country is 12 jaded comedians watching another jaded comedian bomb on stage.
I think there were 200 people there when I first did it, and I did really well, actually. And then I bombed for the next six months. There’s no video of my first set, but there’s video of my second set floating around on the internet somewhere. It’s pretty brutal.
Did you find your voice pretty quickly as a comedian, or did it take a while?
I went through a couple of phases. First I was kind of like Anthony Jeselnik, or more like Steven Wright, where I just stood there and spoke in a monotone, weird one-liners. And then I used to do prop comedy. I used to bring books on stage. I studied religion, and I used to read from the Bible. I had one joke where I used to throw the Koran, which I don’t think would hold up well in the world today.
Now I feel like I’m more confident. My comedy is dirty but smart. I feel like I really found my voice in the last couple of years.
Watching your YouTube special, you seem very present on stage. You’re engaging with the audience, you’re sometimes commenting on what you’re saying, like “Why did I say that?”
I like that. It was kind of inspired by what Jim Gaffigan does, where he has this little voice commenting that’s supposed to be what the audience is thinking. I always thought that was funny.
You joke about being an “alpha,” and in the special have a neon sign behind you that says “Alpha.” But you are secretly the alpha as well, in total command of the room.
I’m making fun of those kinds of people, like Joe Rogan. People who have to say they’re an alpha, it’s usually pretty lame. I kind of like to make fun of that, but I’m also embodying the traits of that at the same time.
It’s a joke that some people don’t get. They’ll comment, "You’re actually a little beta b—-." A lot of people get mad.
You’re a liberal who sometimes pokes fun at liberals. Does that help your material translate when you go from college towns and big cities to rural areas?
That’s why I was glad to start doing comedy in Madison and Chicago, because you get to go outside (those areas) and do shows. I did shows in Stevens Point, Eau Claire, Wausau, every little city in Wisconsin. You learn to make your jokes work for any political sensibility. You learn to thread that needle and sand off rough edges.
You learn that, in the end, everybody just wants to laugh. Ninety percent of people who come to a show just want to have a good time. No one’s really looking to get mad in either direction. There’s always a few people who try to ruin it, but in the end everybody wants to have a good time.
You seem to have a good sense of when to push it a little bit with some of your crowd work or your edgier material, and when to pull back.
That didn’t always used to go well. I remember I did a show in South Bend, Indiana, where I did my Bible jokes to complete silence for almost 30 minutes. I’ve developed a different set depending on where I am. Not totally different, but there are certain things I will say or won’t say. I’ve learned not to do abortion jokes in small towns. They’ll laugh at anything, but not an abortion joke.
That’s why I love playing in Madison. It’s like 80 percent pretty liberal people, but there are like 20 percent who were bussed in from Janesville, so you get a little country vibe, a little camo.
So are the End Times good for comedy?
It is the End Times, but it is the golden age of comedy. It really is the best that comedy has ever been. Shows are selling out everywhere. It’s kind of a comedy boom, because of social media, and people just want to come out and laugh after COVID.
It’s probably the best time to be a comedian and the worst time to be a human being.