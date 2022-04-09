The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Friday night performance had the intimacy of a parlor concert and the grandeur of a celebration. The warming music of the program, Haydn’s Violin Concerto No. 4 and Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis,” the title work of the concert, was a perfect remedy for the cold April evening.
As with most of his output, Haydn’s Violin Concerto was written for his patron Prince Nicholas Esterhazy for court performances by his personal orchestra of under 20 musicians and likely featured the orchestra’s concertmaster, Alois Luigi Tomasini. In that tradition, Friday night’s Concerto featured the MSO’s own concertmaster, Naha Greenholtz, an accomplished soloist beyond her 10 years leading the MSO’s violin section.
Following historical practices, Greenholtz led the ensemble without a conductor, effortlessly balancing the roles of soloists and leader. Greenholtz was attentive to the ensemble, and her gestures energized and directed the MSO throughout the performance. At times, it was as if she was gracefully dancing around the stage as she played, cueing the other players and grooving to the music.
With warm tone and breathless technique, Greenholtz is a master at shaping a phrase, which shined when she performed the endearing melodies of the second movement. In the third movement, the tutti ritornello felt like the return of a close friend, and Greenholtz embraced its every restatement with a grand gesture, arching her back and opening to the musical moment, and the ensemble matched her energy.
During the second act, John DeMain joined the orchestra for Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis,” a work often lauded as the one of the composer’s greatest masterworks. The enormous scale of the performance was palpable. In addition to the full force of the orchestra, the MSO was joined by the MSO chorus, Overture Hall’s signature organ, played by Greg Zelek, and four vocal soloists: Sara Duchovnay (soprano), Briana Hunter (mezzo), Clay Hilley (tenor), and Kenneth Kellogg (bass). It is a rare treat to have so many musicians share a stage.
Maneuvering some of the most difficult contrapuntal sections of the piece, the vocal quartet found a beautiful blend during the “Gloria.” Though each soloist had a moment in the spotlight, tenor Clay Hilley gave a notably beautiful performance during the “Credo,” and bass Kenneth Kellogg displayed remarkable strength in his low range during the “Angus Dei.”
From their first entrance in the “Kyrie,” the power of the MSO chorus filled Overture Hall with lush sonorities that blended well with the orchestra. The “Gloria” was a particularly high point of the concert. During one stretto passage, each section of the chorus performs the same melody but with staggered entrances, each section dovetailing the next. It was exciting to audibly and visually track each section’s entrance from right to left across the stage.
The MSO was originally slated to perform “Missa Solemnis” last season in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary. Because of this, the “Gloria” of the mass was charged with extra meaning. How wonderful it was to witness a full chorus perform with the MSO and to have the members of the orchestra seated in their normal positions without being spaced out. It felt like a gloried return.
After her remarkable performance during the first act, Greenholtz again was featured as a soloist during the “Sanctus.” Perhaps the most magical moment of the evening came when Greenholtz joined the vocal quartet during an extended soli section, performing a descant over the ensemble.
Closing the concert, the “Angus Dei” concluded with a magnificent fugue that had the soloists, orchestra and choir pulling together for a grand ending.