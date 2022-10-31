Interviewing Fran Lebowitz feels like gaining entrance into a secret club or speakeasy. The New York City writer, commentator and professional curmudgeon famously does not own a computer or a cell phone, so a reporter has to call her Manhattan landline (original 212 area code, naturally) and start to leave a message on the answering machine.
Lebowitz screens her calls, and will pick up if she chooses.
“Hi, Fran,” the reporter says. “How is your day going?”
A pause. “I haven’t decided yet.”
Despite her deadpan, dyspeptic approach to traffic, travel and politics, Lebowitz is clearly in a great mood about being in a bad mood. The success of Martin Scorsese’s Netflix documentary series, “Pretend It’s a City,” has meant she can travel the world doing her favorite thing — talking to audiences. She’s coming to Overture Hall in Madison on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Yes, election night. If you think you might be angry that day, you’ve come to the right place.
“I do dozens and dozens of speaking dates every year,” Lebowitz said. “And you have to get there. It's the getting there that I hate. I love doing the dates. It's something that I find to be so much fun, that on the rare occasions that I get to do it in New York, as opposed to Lubbock, Texas, or Erie, Pennsylvania, or someplace that takes hours to get to. I was thinking I could do this every day.”
Lebowitz’s stage shows reverse the traditional dynamic of a live speaker, in which the speaker talks for an hour or so and then takes a few minutes for questions at the end. Instead, Lebowitz is interviewed onstage for about a half hour, and then spends a full hour taking audience questions. It’s her favorite thing to do.
“Answering questions is something I just love,” she said. “ And I particularly love doing it this way, because the hour from the audience is really fun. People think, ‘Oh, everyone's the same,’ but they're not. The audiences are different everywhere. I don't have any preconceived notions.”
One thing that has changed over the last few years, Lebowitz said, is that people want to ask her a lot more about politics now. And that’s not a good thing.
“I always got a lot of political questions during presidential years. But now, ever since the Trump-Clinton campaign, it's everywhere I go all over the world. Ninety percent political questions. People are obsessed with politics. And that is a bad sign. Because that means politics are bad.
“Right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and night after night audiences in London, in Oxford, in Dublin, would say, ‘Why did you overturn Roe v. Wade?’ Are you saying I'm in the Supreme Court? I didn't do it. I can’t tell you how happy I was when the Boris Johnson scandal erupted while I was there, because then they were concentrated on that. And no one blamed me for Boris Johnson.”
Lebowitz, who turned 72 last week, said she’s also seeing a lot of college students and people in their 20s showing up at her events, looking for life advice. She was a little taken aback when one young person asked her to suggest a good retirement plan.
“The biggest difference to me is how organized people (are) who are younger, compared to not just me, but everyone I knew when we were in our 20s,” she said. “These kids are incredibly organized. They're thinking about the retirement plan. What’s health insurance? No, I did not have health insurance when I was your age. But what I did have is what you have, which is health.”
When she was in her 20s, having been kicked out of high school in her native New Jersey, Lebowitz lived in New York and jumped from one job to another, from cab driver to a housecleaner — any job, she said, where she didn’t have a boss in front of her telling her what to do.
“I hate to be told what to do. I've always hated being told what to do. I mean, that's one of the reasons, probably the main reason, I got thrown out of school. I don't want anyone to tell me what to do. And obviously, when you're a kid, everyone tells you what to do. For many people, maybe most people, that’s their whole lives to some extent.”
And in a country where worker productivity has doubled in the last 40 years, Lebowitz is proudly, defiantly lazy. She hasn’t even written a word in 30 years, and she’s just fine with that. She even buys a lottery ticket every week, just in case.
“I used to switch jobs all the time. And finally, I realized, 'You know what, Fran, you don't like to work.' It doesn't matter what the job is. Some are worse than others, obviously. But truthfully, I don't like to work. I would have been such a good heiress. I’d be excellent at it.”