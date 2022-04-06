Femmestival, a celebration of food and arts at Garver Feed Mill, returns on April 24 with more of both.
Designed to celebrate and uplift women, femmes and nonbinary makers and their supporters, Femmestival 2022 is set for Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the renovated east side feed mill. It will be free to attend, with most food items set at $5 each.
“Our space is pretty different now,” said Bethany Jurewicz, director of public programming and a co-owner at Garver Events. Jurewicz coordinated the first Femmestival in February 2020 with Francesca Hong and the Culinary Ladies Collective.
“We will be able to accommodate eight to 10 more vendors this year,” Jurewicz said, noting the opening of both Garver Lounge and the Garver Canvas space, an art gallery on the north side of the building.
The first Femmestival featured 20 food vendors and 10 artists. This year, Jurewicz expects to have room for at least 25 food vendors and 15 visual artists, with art booths interspersed among food tables so attendees can “more easily grab a samosa and shop artist vendors while they’re eating.”
Deadlines to apply are April 10 for food vendors and April 14 for artists. Jurewicz said the organizers have dozens of applications in hand — “more vendors than we can handle.”
Food vendors will be selected with an eye toward how well they fit the site, as Garver’s electricity supply is somewhat limited. (In 2020, the addition of two fryers caused all the fuses in the place to blow just 30 minutes before the festival began.)
Jurewicz said her team will prioritize vendors who get applications in early. They want to avoid overlap.
“If we have three bakeries making cookies, the first one will get the spot,” she said. “We don’t want four jewelry makers and five body care vendors.”
Femmestival takes a different approach than some other festivals, which may “veer towards the big names to make sure they have good turnout,” she said.
“Maybe the well-known chef who’s at a lot of festivals doesn’t get chosen in favor of a cook nobody’s heard of before,” Jurewicz said. “We feel like this festival has a lot of support no matter who the vendors are. People who come understand that it’s about supporting the start-ups, the unknown entrepreneurs, rather than very established businesses in Madison.
“They also come for the spectacle of art hanging from the ceiling.”
Cycropia, a Madison-based aerial dance troupe, will present “living sculptures” from the rafters during the event. Resident Garver florist Briar Loft is set to make floral installations. In 2020, they designed rainbow floral clouds to hang over the atrium.
As in 2020, Femmestival will encourage attendees to use the Ticket Leap app to purchase $5 food tickets. There will also be on-site cash sales for those who don’t use smart phones.
Femmestival was originally set for February of this year, but the omicron wave of COVID-19 pushed it forward to the spring. Funding for Femmestival 2022 came from the Madison Arts Commission, and a portion of proceeds from the Garver Lounge bar will go to Centro Hispano and the Culinary Ladies Collective.
“Having this platform to support underserved groups is at the heart of this festival,” Jurewicz said. “We’re going to aim for the most diverse group we could possibly have.”