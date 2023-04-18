Well before she got engaged, Jaime Rowe knew she wanted to get married at the Brink Lounge.
The first time she saw the 12,000-foot space on East Washington Avenue, Rowe, who lives in Madison and works as a corporate trainer for a New York tech consulting company, envisioned having her wedding there.
“I saw the beautiful staircase and everything, and just in the back of my head, long ago, I was like ‘This is where I’m going to get married,’” Rowe said. “So when I got engaged last July, that was the first place we toured. It ended up being the only place we toured.”
Rowe and her fiancé, Jesse Newell, booked the Brink Lounge for Sept. 30, over a year in advance. But then she got a “shock to her system” last Wednesday, when she got a call from the venue’s general manager that the Brink Lounge would be closing at the end of the month.
“I started sobbing,” Rowe said. “I tried my best to be gracious, knowing that this poor guy had to not only call all of these brides who are now in a panic but he was also losing his job. But I had a full panic attack. You have this dream, and you have to grieve for it, to say goodbye to it.”
When it opened in 2004 on the site of the former Buy N Sell Shop, the building at 750 E. Washington Ave. that houses the Brink Lounge, the High Noon Saloon and the Brass Ring was the beachhead for the wave of development that has transformed the East Washington corridor. The Brink Lounge has been home to a variety of events, including jazz concerts, live comedy, brunches, book launches, election night parties, Oscar-watching parties and, of course, weddings.
But developer Curt Brink said that, coming out of the pandemic, staffing issues were putting the Brink Lounge in an untenable position. His general manager and booking managers are both leaving for positions elsewhere, and he doesn’t have qualified staff to fill those roles and provide quality events for customers.
“It’s tough,” Brink said. “I’m not just a bar where you have some bartenders. The quality of your staff and management is the quality of how it’s run, and you have to gear people up for a while. All your good people are gone.”
Brink added that the High Noon and Brass Ring are both doing great business, and that while the Brink Lounge space will be retooled, nothing will be happening to the building itself. “It’s the logical time to do it and reset completely,” he said of the Brink space.
Management began notifying customers last week about the closing, and Brink said that refund checks would be mailed out this week. He said that, when they can, management want to help customers find alternative locations for their events, especially for weddings.
Rowe said she was not offered that kind of help when she received word. She had all her other wedding plans completed, and was worried at the prospect of trying to find another venue, especially since so many of her guests had already made plans to travel from all over the country.
But when she posted about her plight on social media last week, she received a groundswell of support from the Madison community. Venues, including some she hadn't even considered like the Madison Children's Museum and the Wisconsin Masonic Temple, reached out to see if they could help.
“Madison kicked into action for me,” Rowe said. “All of these different people were giving suggestions and venues were so quick to respond. Everyone was so sympathetic and it just felt like every event space I talked to wanted to help, even if they couldn't. It brought home to me that that’s why I live here. All of these strangers were trying to come up with solutions for me. It was incredible.”
Rowe took a virtual tour of the Monona Terrace Convention Center on Friday, and officially booked her wedding there Monday morning — on Sept. 30, her original date.
She urged brides in the same predicament to reach out to their networks looking for help.
“It's always sad when a business closes,” Rowe said. “I’ve gone to things at the Brink forever, I’ve gone to makers’ markets and music shows and stuff. But the whole community is like, ‘Let’s help people do this.’
“The best thing about Madison is that we really are a community, and people are going to help.”