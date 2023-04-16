East side couple brings live 'Our House' concerts into their bungalow

Every few months for the past 12 years, Anne Katz and David Wallner have turned their near-east side bungalow into an intimate concert venue.
They tear apart their living room, lug folding chairs from the basement and squeeze around 50 people in their home to enjoy an evening of acoustic music. Artists have traveled thousands of miles to perform at Our House Concerts, and some even stay overnight at the couple’s home.
The series has become a passion project for Katz and Wallner, two music lovers who have lived in Tenney-Lapham for around four decades. With over 80 concerts held so far, it’s become a neighborhood staple, creating a community among both guests and musicians.
“We believe in building community and the concerts help us do that,” said Wallner, a retired teacher and former City Council member. “Music brings people together, and that's a big part of what we want to do.”
Katz and Wallner’s 19-and-a-half-year-old cat Izzy (who recently gained fame on the Cats of Madison Instagram) joins in on the fun, too. Though he might not be able to hear, he enjoys the vibrations of the music and sometimes curls up next to guests, said Katz, executive director of the nonprofit Create Wisconsin.
The two carefully vet the artists they feature, and some have even ascended into stardom, including Americana/folk band Birds of Chicago. Led by Grammy-nominated Allison Russell, Birds of Chicago performed at Carnegie Hall in 2019.
Yet Katz and Wallner have crafted a Carnegie of their own. In the warmer months, they move the music outdoors to their neighbor’s backyard, fitting about 100 people. One musician told them, “This is the Carnegie Hall of backyard concerts!”
On April 29 at 7:30 p.m., Our House will host Canadian singer-songwriter Lynne Hanson, who some describe as “Canada’s queen of Americana.” Tickets cost $20, and all proceeds go to the musical guests.
How did you two meet?
Anne: I’m from New York originally, but I moved to Madison in 1984 to work for a theater company. I had never been anywhere near the Midwest. I didn't know anything about Wisconsin. I didn't care about Wisconsin.
I moved into the apartment building across the street from where we live now, in the basement. David lived on the first floor. And that’s how we met. He’s from South Dakota.
We got married, then we moved to a little house on Jean Street. And now we live here. We have not left the block.
How did you get started hosting house concerts?
Anne: We love music. We used to do a big backyard party and hire musicians to play. And then David retired, so we had more time to talk about holding concerts. We saw two local musicians performing at a restaurant, one of them Sims Delaney-Potthoff from the band Harmonious Wail, and we asked them if they’d like to do a concert. They said sure.
After that, we said, “Well, that went well. Let’s do another one!” And 82 concerts later, that’s now what we do. We didn't have any idea that we would end up doing this for over 10 years — and we have no signs of stopping.
Dave: Now we get requests about five to 10 times a month from people wanting to come here. It’s gotten crazy. In the last six months, we've heard from a duo from Brazil, a couple from Italy and a guy from Australia. We only do about 10 shows a year, so we end up turning down most of the requests because we just can't handle it.
Anne: We would do more if we could, but it's a lot of work to promote them and tear the house apart.
How much work goes into this, and what keeps you doing it?
Dave: It’s like running a small business.
Anne: Very informally.
Dave: I probably put in 25 hours a month, and Anne probably does about the same.
Anne: There's always a moment where I’m schlepping chairs up from the basement, and I say, “Dammit, I don't want to do this anymore! It’s too much work!”
Dave: There's this moment where Anne kind of loses it, saying, “I'm so sick of these house concerts!” And then everything is cool. We just sail right through it.
Anne: It's just so much fun. I mean, it's tiresome schlepping the chairs up and down. But when we do it, and we see how much people love the music, and we love the music, it’s totally worth it.
It's extremely informal. We don't want to be competing with theaters. But it is another way for people to make their living and to add work for the musicians, which is always important.
How do you choose which artists to feature?
Dave: I check out the music of everyone who contacts us. There's 10,000 Bob Dylan clones out there. A lot of them aren’t very interesting. We will have these moments when it’s somebody new, and I’ll grab Anne to come listen. If we both have that ‘click’ moment, we say, “Yeah, let's do it.”
With all the work that goes into doing a house concert — cleaning, selling tickets — we really have to love a performer to bring them here. It’s a good retirement hobby for me.
Anne: And it’s just another job for me!
What kind of music do you gravitate toward?
Dave: We’ve done a few jazz shows, but it’s mostly Americana music, or folk. It’s acoustic music. The artists have sound systems they plug in. We can't do huge rock and roll shows in this kind of environment. People play guitars, keyboards, mandolins, banjos, harmonica.
Anne: We can fit three performers in our layout, which is tight. We've had people taping speakers to the walls because there was no other place to put it.
I heard that you once banned a couple from your house. Is that true?
Anne: This couple would sit here on the patio or on the couch in the living room, and they would make out. Eventually we just took them off our list.
Dave: That’s the only time we’ve banned someone. They’d just be pawing each other and having a good time.
Anne: Otherwise, everybody has been very wonderful and pleasant. All of our audience and our musicians have been nice people.
Dave: It’s not a wild crowd. People come in and have wine, beer or soda that we sell, and eat cookies and popcorn that we provide. The musicians will stay afterward and talk to people. The guests are out of here by 9:30.
It’s great fun. We're going to keep doing this as long as we're healthy. We're building this community of people. And the positive strokes we get are tremendous on a personal level from our performers and our guests who come. It's all worth it.