Drag queen Andi Withani Domino works to uplift LGBTQ youth

Andy Schueler’s drag debut was an impromptu performance at a pride festival about four years ago. Earlier this month, as Andi Withani Domino, she was named Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer 2023.
Schueler, 17, of Watertown, spoke with the Cap Times about what he’s learned from the queens who came before him, his efforts to introduce more Wisconsinites to drag and how he deals with backlash and negativity.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Congratulations on winning Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer. Tell me more about what that means.
I competed in a pageant with an interview category, an evening gown category and a talent category.
Now that I’ve won, I’m now a state title holder, which means I'm being trusted with the responsibility of representing Wisconsin and representing youth drag entertainers from across the state. Some of my responsibilities include continuing to support the venue (StageTen Seventeen in Ashwaubenon) that created the pageant, and promoting the pageant for the next year. In addition to that, the goal for this is to continue to work to uplift the voices of LGBTQ youth — to use this platform that I have to advocate for my LGBTQ family and friends.
When did you start performing in drag? How did you get into it?
I started performing around the age of 13. I attended a pride fest, and my now-drag mother Cass Marie Domino had taken me backstage to meet the queens, and they asked if I wanted to join them onstage. They did my make-up, gave me a dress and a wig, and I was out there performing — and it was one of the most empowering experiences of my life, to be able to reclaim my femininity and to be able to express it and be proud of it.
So since that experience, I have gradually started performing at more places, and recently I have produced some of my own shows at venues that don’t typically have drag performances.
You mentioned your drag mother. How has she — and the drag community of that generation — supported you?
Cass Marie, specifically, taught me the ins and outs of drag, and she shared her experiences and her advice that she has built with her 30 years of experience performing. In addition to that, she has taught me a lot of important life lessons about remaining grateful and being empathetic and compassionate toward people. She is definitely one of my biggest mentors and role models, not only in drag, but to be a good person.
To speak broadly about the previous drag generation, ever since I came out as gay in fifth grade and went to Milwaukee PrideFest, before I even started drag, this community was so welcoming and supportive and empowering. More specifically for drag, the last generation has really taken care to reinforce the idea that I deserve to be here, and that I belong here, and that I have a voice that I should be using.
In addition to more technical skills that the previous generation has helped teach me … the previous drag generation has also made my safety and the support of my mental health and my existence just as a human being (a priority).
How did you develop your drag persona?
Well, my real name is Andy with a “y,” so I chose the name Andi with an “i” simply because — nobody really knew what name they should call me … so I figured I would make them both “Andy” and keep it simple.
I have (expanded) on the queer icons and the queer communities that have supported me coming up, in an effort to bring people together and help people forget about the stresses of this world.
I’ve this persona to mimic more popular pop stars — if we think about people who emanate goodness, like Dolly Parton — taking a lot of cues from those people who are just really unifying. In addition to that, I’ve also explored all different kinds of art forms from drag to singing to theater, and have taken bits and pieces from all of those and put them together to create this persona that is fierce and fabulous and friendly.
Are there any particular songs or artists you like to use in your performances?
Yes, I really do enjoy performing Britney Spears, simply because her music is perfect for performing. It is fun and catchy, but there are times when it’s a little bit dramatic, which works really well for building choreography. I also perform a lot of Lady Gaga because she has a really diverse discography.
In general with whoever I’m performing, I like to make it entirely unique, so a lot of times what I do is I’ll choose an artist, and I’ll go through and listen to some of the greatest hits and mix them together to create mashups. I also sometimes incorporate bits of different speeches that I've collected. So typically it’s going to be one of your mainstream pop artists but remixed and redone to be a little different.
There’s a lot of negative attention directed at drag right now, especially among people who think it’s not appropriate for young people. What do you say to that, and how do you keep going in spite of that?
Last year, I helped organize — and hosted and performed in a drag show — for my hometown's first ever pride fest. There were a lot of community members who attended city council meetings and spoke about their concerns and, in the face of that, myself and the organization that was organizing the event, we got in contact with the local police department and other LGBTQ organizations to increase the safety of the event.
Even though I do face discrimination and roadblocks because of my identity, I still have a lot of privilege as a queer person in this country. We live in a state that is not currently trying to outlaw drag shows, and I have the privilege to be surrounded by the community. That support has given me the strength to be able to cope with that adversity.
But the privilege I have, as a queer person with accepting parents and all of these things — that privilege reminds me that I have some strength that I can use to speak on these issues and advocate for the community. Other people who are facing those issues, people who live in Tennessee or trans kids who live in Florida, they might not have the strength to speak on these issues because they’re trying to survive through them.
I would encourage people who are opposed to drag shows or who are opposed to children seeing drag shows to keep an open mind and be open to learning, and I would also encourage them to think about how important it is for children to see themselves represented. That goes way beyond your sexuality or your gender identity. That goes to race, religion, socioeconomic status, hair texture … there are so many parts of everyone’s identity that are easier to accept when we see that it can be accepted by other people.
How would you explain drag to people who are uncomfortable with it?
I would say that there is a big misconception that drag is inherently related to sex or sexual behavior or sexual activity. And I would challenge where that assumption is coming from, and I would say that drag is about taking power over your femininity or your masculinity, and being able to reclaim an identity that mainstream society told us we need to hide or is unacceptable.
Drag is fun. At the core, we’re all playing dress-up. It brings people together. I have had some of the most meaningful connections made at drag events.
I would also be sure to mention that there are, indeed, drag shows that are aimed toward adults. That is not every drag show. In that vein, I would compare it to television or movies or books. There are certainly TV shows, movies and books made for adult audiences, but we’re not banning them for everyone. We are trusting parents to make the choices of what they want their children to be exposed to — and I think that same attitude should carry over to drag shows. We should trust parents to make healthy choices for their children.
I would also mention that drag has saved a lot of lives. Being able to take back that femininity or masculinity, and being able to express yourself and your art in front of a group of people who are accepting and excited to see it is incredibly empowering.
No one can legislate LGBTQ+ people out of existence. They tried before, and we’re still here.
What’s next for you?
Currently, I co-host a show at FIVE nightclub in Madison called “Voices of the Next Generation.” I co-host that with (previous Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer) Nemo, and every month we bring in one person who is very new to performing and give them the stage. I will continue to do that and continue to use that to uplift the voices of queer youth.
I am also, within Wisconsin, continuing to push drag into spaces and communities that aren’t as accepting of it, because I think those are some of the most important places for us to be visible.