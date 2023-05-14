If a novel is published to some acclaim, it would be natural for a writer to try and duplicate the success with their next book. That’s particularly true when it comes to the mystery genre, where publishers love it when writers can launch a long-running series.
DeForest author Jerry McGinley isn’t one of those people. The retired teacher’s seventh book, “A Driftless Murder,” was published by University of Wisconsin Press in 2022 and won the Midwest Book Award.
But while his new book, “Ghosts of Dharma Hills,” is also set in Wisconsin’s Driftless region and features some of the same characters as “Driftless," it’s also a radical departure. For example, the protagonist of “Driftless,” a retired Chicago detective named Joe Donegal, is apparently the victim in “Dharma Hills.”
“I wanted to keep the same character or at least some of the same characters going, but I didn’t want to write them the same and do it in some kind of formula,” McGinley, 76, said in a phone interview. “I like to experiment. I’m at a stage of life where I’ve got to try a lot of different things.”
McGinley will talk about “Ghosts of Dharma Hills” with Doug Moe at a Mystery to Me bookstore event at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event will be in-person at the bookstore, 1863 Monroe St. and also streamed online.
“Driftless Murder” teamed Donegal with Madison detective Shea Sommers as they investigated the discovery of human remains in Kickapoo County. In “Dharma Hills,” Donegal is presumed dead, and Sommers is investigating the unusual circumstances of his death as well as his last case, a murder in the 1980s that was apparently connected to the civil war in Nicaragua. Sommers’ investigation crosses paths with Chanz Loman, a reclusive poet, with secrets of his own.
McGinley said publishers weren’t as interested in “Dharma Hills” as they were in “Driftless,” particularly that Loman takes over such a large part of the story.
“It didn't pique the interest of the publisher,” McGinley said. “For one thing, it has poetry in it. And they said, ‘Hey, you can't put poetry in a mystery.’ He's a poet. You can't have a poet without poetry.”
McGinley started talking to fellow authors who published their books themselves, and envied the creative freedom they had. So rather than tailor “Dharma Hills” to fit a publisher’s wishes, he self-published the book in December.
McGinley said the COVID-19 pandemic was a fruitful time for him as a writer, because “it was a good time to sit in your basement and write because there wasn’t much else you could do.”
He said he has two more books written that take place in the same world, with some of the same characters, and is 100 pages into a third one. He said he’s not opposed to having his books bought by publishers, but he’s happy not to have to rely on that option.
“I watched this documentary on Miles Davis a few times, and he has a great quotation,” McGinley said. “He said, ‘It’s not about standing still and becoming safe. If anybody wants to keep creating, they have to be about change.’
"That’s exactly the way I feel. I want to just be able to try things and do things my own way.”