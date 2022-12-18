Madison Ballet, the resident ballet company of Overture Center for the Arts, began their annual run of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” over the weekend. Choreographed by Sara Stewart Schumann, with live music from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the show is a celebration of the season and Madison’s rich performing arts community. Performances continue through Saturday.
This is the first production of “The Nutcracker'' under Madison Ballet Artistic Director Ja’Malik, who assumed the role this summer, and is a triumph for both him and the company. The exceptionally large cast of dancers felt cohesive and spirited throughout the performance, a testament to his leadership.
Audiences will see different dancers in key roles depending on the performance they attend. For the matinee show on Saturday, which I saw along with a full house, Clara was danced by the effervescent Fernanda Yamaguchi. Her vibrant energy was matched by Christopher Damle as the Nutcracker Prince, which made their innocent romance all the more endearing.
The show also delivered on iconic “Nutcracker” duets. In Act I, Michaela King was an exacting and elegant Snow Queen, accompanied by the dutiful and equally talented Alex Vrba as Snow King. The two together drew much well-deserved applause.
Also worthy of note is the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, danced by Shannon Quirk and Malachi Squires, respectively. Quirk and Squires were a seamless pairing who accomplished the rare feat of making ballet look intuitive. Quirk’s flawless execution of head-spinning turns was also a crowd favorite.
The ensemble itself was a delightful collection of company members, guest artists, and students, including an adorable group of young children (who were not only well behaved, but very well rehearsed). The intergenerational cast makes for fun family viewing.
The set, designed by Joseph Varga, was grand and full of surprises. The costumes, designed by Karen Brown-Larimore and Tracey Lyons, were also exceptional. While there were many beautiful dresses, the dancers dressed as giant rats were ugly in the best way. The children dressed as their miniature accomplices were also precious.
“The Nutcracker'' story is conveniently printed in the program for all those unfamiliar. The dance is peppered with multiple instances of cultural appropriation that beg for deeper questioning, though such is the case for many works Western forms have deemed “traditional” or “classic.” There’s also little incentive for ballet companies to meaningfully revise such a beloved and lucrative production.
Still, I would have appreciated some nods toward modernity. Must every girl hold a doll while every boy holds a sword or drum? Is it still so important that we see a ballerina dance as though they are an object fresh out of a box?
“The Nutcracker” will never be perfect. But Madison Ballet certainly makes it joyous, and a fine way to get in the holiday spirit.