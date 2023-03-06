Concerts on the Square, a downtown Madison summer tradition, turns 40 this year in a season that includes big screens, better branding, ballet and more.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced the 2023 season on Sunday. Again this summer, concerts will be on the Capitol lawn starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. They are open to all and free to attend, with sponsor-supported tables lining the King Street side of the Capitol. Performances run June 28-Aug. 2.
The series’ return to the Square in 2022 after two pandemic-disrupted seasons included the Ho-Chunk-led Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dancers and Leotha Stanley’s Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, among others.
“It was a different vibe downtown,” said CEO Joe Loehnis. “We received dozens of comments that we made this event more welcoming to different ages, different races, folks that haven’t necessarily seen themselves downtown.
“Success for us, this summer, means that we continue this trajectory through our programming, our vendor partnerships, how we market,” he said. “How we create a sense of accessibility and welcoming.”
A Wisconsin celebration
Maestro Andrew Sewell, now in his 23rd year with the orchestra, kicks off Concerts on the Square on June 28 with Afro-Caribbean band Tiempo Libre, last seen on the Square in 2012.
The annual Independence Day celebration will feature iconic favorites, like the “Armed Forces Salute” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” It will also highlight Clark Snavely, the WCO’s Young Artist Concerto Competition winner, and trombonist Joël Vaïsse playing a new work composed for him, Thierry Caens’ “Contrastes.”
The July 12 concert, tagged as a “Wisconsin celebration,” features Stanley’s “Be a Friend Medley,” the Middleton High School Choir, and Ho-Chunk drummers Eric and Evan Logan.
The following week, soprano Amber Merritt will perform excerpts from an opera, “Edmonia,” composed by the WCO’s composer in residence, Bill Banfield. That July 19 concert, named for Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” fantasy overture, also highlights a world premiere by University of Wisconsin-Madison jazz professor and pianist Johannes Wallman, “It’s All Good My Brother.”
Popular Canadian cover band Jeans ’n Classics, known for their retro renditions of ABBA, Beatles hits, disco classics and rock ’n’ roll bangers, joins the orchestra on July 26. For the first time, the oldies will be a little less old — the theme is “Millennial Mixtape,” and the music will be from the likes of Bruno Mars, Sia, Ed Sheeran and Adele, among others.
Finally, the Aug. 2 concert (“Journey Through Time”) features harpist Bridget Kibbey, a returning guest playing a transcription of Rodrigo’s guitar concerto, “Concerto de Aranjuez.”
In the second half of that show, Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’Malik plans to present a preview of a new dance piece set to “Dance Odyssey” by Oliver Davis. And Sewell gets into some film scores, with tunes from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Star Wars.”
“All the way along, we’ve tried to adapt and try new things,” Sewell said. “We’re trying to fresh things up, try different things, improve the sound, improve the experience.”
On the big screen
A major asset to that improved experience for many will be huge screens, added in 2022. These mean that concert attendees can spread out onto the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (southeast) side of the Capitol, and on the South Hamilton Street corner too.
“They have more room to move around, and still get quality sound from the music,” he said.
For many years, Sewell said, screens were “prohibitively expensive.”
“With technology, the cost of these things has come down,” he said. “It’s still expensive, but just not as expensive.”
The orchestra has experimented with a canopy over the years, and pushed back the notification time for postponing concerts due to weather. (Rain pushes the show to the next day, Thursday, at the same time.)
“We’ve kept some traditions,” Sewell said. “Like three o’clock is when we call the concert, when you can put blankets down, these sorts of things. There’s a rhythm to the tradition. That’s important to people.
“And now we have generations coming back. That’s what we want to celebrate this summer, people’s memories, experiences, stories.”
The chamber orchestra is working on branding the concerts better with new merchandise, available starting this week. Loehnis noted that the WCO — a resident organization of the Overture Center that presents a Masterworks series in the Capitol Theater each winter and spring — spends 40% of its budget, or about $1 million, to produce these six concerts.
“That’s funded by the generosity of the corporate community, individual donors that feel compelled to support us, table sales, merchandise and concessions on the Square,” Loehnis said.
The WCO will launch a funding campaign “to shed light on how the 250,000 people who come to see each year can invest in a series they’ve come to love,” Loehnis said.
“So bringing that awareness that it cost us a million dollars to put on, and there are ways to support us financially so that we can continue to do this for our community.”
Concerts on the Square was founded in 1984 with support from Pleasant Rowland Frautschi, two years before she founded American Girl. It has become the most visible and popular classical music event in the city.
“Concerts on the Square is a place for the community, not a subset of classical music fans,” Loehnis said. “It really is this community event that brings everybody together.”