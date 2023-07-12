The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra can't catch a break this summer — as of Wednesday afternoon, Concerts on the Square has been postponed for the third week in a row.
The show will go on tomorrow night at the same time, 7 p.m., on the King Street side of the Capitol Square.
"Due to the rain we are currently experiencing, and the weather that is expected to continue into this afternoon, tonight’s concert of A Wisconsin Celebration will be postponed to Thursday," the Chamber Orchestra said in a statement. "Each week we work with our media partner, News 3 Now and the incredible team of meteorologists at the station, to make these types of difficult decisions."
The "Wisconsin Celebration" concert features Middleton High School Choir, Eric Logan and the Little Priest Singers. All Concerts on the Square performances are free; attendees can put down blankets starting at 3 p.m. before the performance.
Visit wcoconcerts.org for more details.