The first Concerts on the Square of the 2023 season has been postponed to this Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra made the announcement more than 24 hours earlier than it would for a typical rain call due to unhealthy levels of smoke in the air caused by Canadian wildfires.
“Not only do our musicians breathe to make music, but also our staff that sets up the event is outside all day,” said CEO Joe Loehnis. “When we were evaluating this decision, we thought of everybody — the winds and brass and our staff and volunteers. It’s a little more taxing than listening to a concert.”
In making this decision, the WCO consulted with Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Bonnie Koenig as well as the DNR, which has issued several air quality advisories this week.
Concerts on the Square is a free, outdoor concert series produced by the chamber orchestra on the King Street side of the Capitol Square in Madison. This year marks the concerts’ 40th anniversary. It opens with the Afro-Caribbean band Tiempo Libre as a musical guest on Thursday, and will continue each Wednesday (weather permitting) through Aug. 2.
Loehnis was not entirely surprised to be discussing smoke on Tuesday morning, though he said this is definitely the first time the concert has moved for air quality “in this century.”
“We’ve been paying attention around the country,” Loehnis said. New York City has had high-profile issues with wildfire-related air quality, “and I believe Minnesota last week canceled a lot of outdoor activities.
“It’s sort of been on our minds since our indoor season concluded, and the Canadian wildfires were becoming more of a thing in the U.S. (Monday) afternoon, it started to become real in terms of this as a variable,” he added. “It was a quick decision process.”
Concerts on the Square attracts thousands to the Capitol lawn every summer, and many concertgoers have become used to the 3 p.m. weather call. But knowing earlier is always better for these things, Loehnis said, and they can be better prepared going forward.
“We’re now a little bit smarter when it comes to air quality than we were yesterday,” Loehnis said. “So we’ll be better equipped to make sure our public is safe and give them as much notice as possible.”