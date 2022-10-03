Roberto Torres Mata’s family immigrated to the U.S. in secret to pursue better opportunities.
It was that experience, as well as the influence of his mother’s colorful textiles and prints, that inspired Torres Mata’s latest art show, “Clandestine,” at The Stream at Edgewood College gallery.
“Clandestine”, an exhibit of 30 of Torres Mata’s original pieces, is on display at the gallery through Oct. 16. The exhibit showcases art informed by emotions and experiences from those who have immigrated to the United States, and the feelings of uncertainty and hope after leaving their previous lives behind.
“The theme of the show is based on migration issues,” Torres Mata said. “Based on my parents coming to the United States, and how they acclimated themselves to the systems and tried to navigate in different ways to survive and support their kids.”
Torres Mata used different media to create the pieces for this show, including printmaking, textiles, papermaking and sculpting. His artwork uses vibrant colors and repetitive patterns. The “If You Search, You Will Find/ El Que Busca Encuentra,” located alongside the front and back of the gallery, is a screen print on hand dyed silk that includes letters from people sharing their stories of migrating to the states.
“If you go to the space and look closely, there are documents of text that (are) specifically from different people in their experiences coming into the United States, either from Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia,” Torres Mata said. “The exhibit includes different perspectives from different people in the space itself, not just my own voice, but other voices as well. It's more inclusive to that perspective, when you're talking about immigration.”
Torres Mata collaborated with other artists on some of the pieces including Moisies Martinez Velasco, Miriam Campos and Virginia Alvarez. “Teotitlan Del Valle” is a woven textile from 2021 he created in collaboration with Tito Mendoza. The bright blue piece is made with wool, cotton, silk and rayon and features a golden bird in the middle of the work, which is placed in the center of the gallery.
He said it is important for him to collaborate with other artists and include their voices in his work.
“When we're talking about serious issues like this, it is important to build off that community, with people you work with,” Torres Mata said. “To leave an impression and mark, and use my work to improve the lives of other people. And change thoughts and mental stigmas. It was very important to have that expressed through this body of work and this exhibition.”
Torres Mata said the exhibit has something for all viewers, especially those who are interested in craft and textiles. As a Latino artist in Madison, he hopes his work will convey stories about his community and their experiences in the U.S.
“The intention of this exhibition is to create an immersive space so viewers can activate the area with their (senses), emotions and colors and how each piece could kind of affect each other or affect you in a sense,” he said.
“Each piece has its own identity, its own voice, its own kind of aura. When you go into the space, you feel like there's people with you.
"You feel their presence.”