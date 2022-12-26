In the 1980s, the U.S. had about 200 lesbian bars — a number that now sits at about two dozen. That’s why Madison’s Lesbian Pop-Up Bar (L-Pub for short) was created in 2015 — and why, when its creator announced it would shut down, three women stepped in to keep it alive.
The Cap Times spoke with L-Pub’s new organizers Heather Long, Alissa Gauger and Jen Smith about what the event means to them and how they hope to serve the community.
Let’s start with some history on the Lesbian Pop-Up Bar.
Alissa Gauger: It was our seventh anniversary on Dec. 6 this year. We actually just assumed the role of leading the L-Pubs going forward. On Oct. 25 the former organizer (Kat Kosmaule) announced that she was stepping down, and the three of us immediately jumped in and said, is this something you’d be willing to pass on? She was hesitant at first, but we met with her and she made sure we shared her values and vision and the outlook for the L-Pub to carry on what she’d started.
What were some of those values?
Heather Long: She was looking for individuals who understood the mission of it, and it’s just to carry on and create a space for queer women to feel comfortable with, connect with, and obviously we know that’s more difficult these days, especially since COVID.
Jen Smith: So the focus was on community.
What initially drew you to these events, and what made you want to be invested in this going forward?
AG: If you look at the research, lesbian bars across the country are dwindling rapidly. There used to be several hundred; now there are 20-something bars if that. So there’s a need for a space where queer women can connect with each other and have that sense of space.
JS: To fill the void.
Do we know why there aren’t more lesbian bars?
AG: There are theories about that. One is that a lot of times, women don’t go out as much. We don’t spend as much. And there’s been just the financial concern of the brick-and-mortar space, which is why the innovation of the pop-up, of L-Pub, is genius, because we can move around and use all these businesses to further their customer base, get out around town, integrate ourselves into the community and meet more people without having to have a dedicated space.
Do you see a world in which there are more brick-and-mortar lesbian bars, or are pop-ups the future?
AG: We think the future is pop-ups.
So, who should go to an L-Pub? And what can they expect?
HL: It’s open to queer women and allies. We obviously want it to be a safe space, and a lot of our allies are our best friends and our cheerleaders in life, and we want to be surrounded with them, have a good time with them.
What to expect is, we usually send out an invite or event on Facebook shortly before. We’re trying to plan ahead a little bit more this year to make sure people can make time in their busy schedules. And you just essentially show up. The bar and staff are aware of what’s happening. There are lots of opportunities to mingle with other people. We have some great individuals who are great at connecting people — you know, we tend to be a little nervous sometimes, we sit in our corners and look at each other too scared to talk. There are some great people out there who are helping connect us to get together and make more friends and even further relationships.
AG: Just search on Facebook for “Lesbian Pop-Up Bar // Madison Edition,” and follow us. We will post our events at least a month ahead of time. We tend to shoot for Saturdays at 6 p.m.
So the bars that host L-Pubs are still open to the general public?
JS: Yes, so we’re actually there with the community of whatever that bar is.
How has that been?
AG: It’s worked out great. So many positive business owners get behind our event. In fact, the Aftershock arcade bar really embraced it and made it a fundraiser for GSAFE, and they ended up raising a couple hundred dollars.
So if you’re a bar owner, event space owner, you don’t really have to do anything other than say, “Yes, come in”?
AG: We learned after last week that they need to staff up. We had a great turnout (at Jade Monkey).
What is turnout usually like?
AG: It can range based on the venue, the time of year — we’ll see different people at different ones. This past weekend, we had just packed the bar, and we probably had like 50 people.
JS: There were also people coming from Milwaukee, because they struggle with the same void.
So we’re here now and we know post-COVID there’s even less space, but what was the landscape like seven years ago? Why was this created and why does it continue to exist?
HL: The biggest reason that drew me to these events was, especially with COVID, you feel really isolated, and especially being part of the community, it’s a much smaller — I call it a pond. You know, there’s a lot of people in an ocean, and we’re kind of a pond. You get a little bit isolated, you feel lonely.
So these events offer unique opportunities to make connections, not just connections with anybody, but connections with people who understand exactly what you're going through, and what your struggles are on a daily basis. And there’s something very special about making those connections. So that’s what drew me to this, and that’s why I had a passion to help continue this.
AG: We actually have made some wonderful friends at the L-Pub. We have dinner out with them, we get together. We’ve made fantastic friendships from just attending a few of them.
JS: And it was really lovely at this last event, there was lots of diversity there — it was wonderful to see.
AG: We feel confident that we’re reaching a nice broad, diverse group of people through L-Pub, and we are going to continue to do that. It’s very important to us.
What are you thinking about for future plans?
AG: You never know with us. We like to have fun and we want everybody to have fun, so we are open to ideas and feedback from the people who go. We’ve had some ideas come forward already that we’re bouncing around.
So I think we're going to continue to build relationships with local businesses that will welcome us in the future. We'll continue to make this a safe and happy event for people to connect with community and friends and have a good time where you can be completely yourself — authentic.
JS: And ideally, bring people together. People not necessarily tucking themselves in corners in their own group, but really going out of their comfort zone and meeting other people and making friends, connections, things like that.
What have you all personally gotten from being part of L-Pub?
AG: I finally found the queer women of Madison!
JS: Yes! When we came out of COVID, Alissa and I made a goal — we really just wanted to make new friends in the community and see what’s out there and just experience the community. Because there isn’t a brick-and-mortar, and we’re just trying to find that. We met Heather through it — we’ve met some wonderful people and great friends.
AG: We’ve been together for 28 years, and have lived here the whole time. So when we saw that it was closing, we were like, “Oh, no, it is not closing.” Heather was thinking the exact same thing. So literally within minutes of the announcement we had already banded together and started plotting how we were going to make sure it stayed on.
JS: Because it would be really sad if it went away. It would be tragic, in a way.
AG: It’s been built up over seven years — so it’s got a great Facebook following, really active members and great turnout. So why stop the party?
This is a two pronged question — one is, do you think more about safety concerns, and the other is, do you think more about the importance of this in general, based on the rise in violence and hatred we see directed toward the LGBTQ community?
HL: Yeah, I mean, safety absolutely is our number one concern. I know many individuals, allies among us are — after the recent shooting in Colorado Springs, it's hard not to think about it.
And I think that's why our events are so important just because we're not a brick-and-mortar. It's not like someone walks by and can identify, that’s a gay bar. There are some people in the event space who don't even know that it's a lesbian pop-up event — they don't even know it. So there's definitely benefits to how we do these events — reaching out to the people that we want to know, and the people who maybe are not fond of us, or feel differently, they may not be aware that it's even happening, because it's targeted specifically toward our community. And I think that, in a way, provides us a layer of protection.
AG: And I think, to answer the other part of your question, it is more important than ever that we have each other and that we support each other, and that we keep an eye out for each other. So I think safety is paramount, but we have to keep going.