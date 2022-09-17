When Evan Warwick first approached Forward Madison FC, it was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was hoping to become the team’s official FIFA (video game) player.
This is common — many soccer clubs have an official esports player. But even though Warwick didn’t keep that job for long, the request opened a door for the 26-year-old Muskego native.
Fast forward to now, and Warwick has worked with the club for more than a year as its director of digital content. Put more simply, he’s the club’s chief meme officer, running Forward Madison’s social media accounts. His job is to keep fans engaged with the club regardless of on-the-field results.
His techniques seem to be working. Forward Madison FC has accumulated tens of thousands of followers across platforms like Twitter (@ForwardMSNFC), Instagram (@forwardmadisonfc) and TikTok (@forward.madison), using each one to keep fans up to date on players, ticket deals and memes.
Warwick recently spoke to the Cap Times about developing the personality of a professional sports team, the club’s commitment to the Madison community and his team’s creative process.
Where do you start when you’re trying to develop the personality of a sports team?
It really starts with the people behind the account. As an admin, you’re almost like the (Wizard of) Oz behind it. You reveal the curtain and it’s an actual person.
The front of office staff are just as much part of the club as the players on the pitch, and we all come from a perspective of being a fan. We just love the team and love the club, so to be able to create a brand is really easy because this is what we like no matter what.
Sometimes clubs struggle with being authentic and genuine. We really don’t struggle with that … when it comes to content, it’s always a matter of, ‘Is this on brand?’ And 99% of the time it is, because our brand is so wide. We can do anything we want.
We still have lines that don’t cross — we always want to be as inclusive and inviting and authentic as possible. But you can still have fun with it.
How do you keep players’ spirits up if the results aren’t going their way on the field?
I think the cool thing about our brand is that it supports these players through everything. It’s tough to be a USL League One player. We want to have a brand that uplifts our guys regardless of results.
We’re always focusing on telling unique stories. For example, one of our players is from South Africa, and we wanted to learn more about his experience growing up there. We found out that his dad tragically passed away a couple of years ago, and his dad was his biggest supporter. He wanted to honor his dad after his passing, and he created this soccer tournament in his community in South Africa that is focused on bringing soccer to communities that are lower income and have more barriers to entry. That is a fantastic story.
Not only did we want to tell it, we also wanted to help support it. So the club helped share the message, and then we shared a link for donations, and our supporters blew it up. We find it important that players are supported both on the pitch and off the pitch.
The club has supported a variety of other efforts. Why invest so much in giving back to Madison and other communities?
I’ve always approached marketing with the perspective of, ‘How can I positively impact the community that surrounds me?’ I like to see tangible results from stuff that I market, because it means that actions are being taken to make a better community, for sport and otherwise, in Madison for future generations.
Take the Ukraine kit, for example. We raised $43,000 for Ukraine relief as a third division club in Madison. You never know how big your efforts are going to get until they actually become reality. If that’s the impact we make as a club for an entire year, great.
At least part of the reason the club is so popular is because of its hilarious online presence. What’s the meme-making process like behind the scenes?
It’s truly organized chaos. We prepare the things we know we can prepare. Like with the cougar pack, we knew that Yung Gravy was going to be in Madison doing a concert, and the things with Addison Rae’s mom had come out.
We thought, ‘We can do something here.’ Does it relate to soccer? Not at all. But he’s a Madison guy and we can relate back to it.
Some of the stuff we can anticipate and other things are just spur of the moment. We saw the NFL do their Hispanic Heritage Month release. We had no idea they were gonna put that out (but) you jump on it.
You see something and you ask, ‘Can we make this funny? Can we make it relate to us as a brand?’ We always leave time in the day to be adaptable to trends, to be adaptive to player stories, whatever it is.
I’ve come from marketing departments where everything is incredibly structured and you have to follow a process. We’re completely the opposite at Forward Madison. Whatever the day brings, we just go with it. As a creative, you could wish for nothing more. The world is my oyster every single day.